BGEO GROUP PLC
25 Jan 2018 07:00 BGEO Group's P&C insurance subsidiary signs long-term partnership agreement

01/25/2018 | 08:09am CET

BGEO Group PLC (the 'Group' or 'BGEO'), announces that the Group's property and casualty insurance subsidiary, JSC Aldagi ('Aldagi' or the 'Company'), has signed a three-year partnership agreement with JSC Credo Bank ('Credo Bank' or the 'Bank'). Credo Bank was originally established as a microfinance organisation in 2007 and obtained a banking license in March 2017. Credo Bank has a wide network of branches across Georgia and provides financial services to micro, small and medium-sized businesses, with specific expertise in providing financial services to rural customers. As part of the partnership agreement, Aldagi will have rights to offer its retail insurance products to the Bank's clients, in exchange for a commission fee based on the premium of each underwritten insurance policy. The partnership agreement marks a continuation of an already established successful relationship between Aldagi and Credo Bank.

Financials ( GEL)
Sales 2017 1 211 M
EBIT 2017 1 121 M
Net income 2017 410 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 2,51%
P/E ratio 2017 11,49
P/E ratio 2018 9,90
Capi. / Sales 2017 4,28x
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,85x
Capitalization 5 176 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 127  GEL
Spread / Average Target -5,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Irakli Gilauri Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Janin Non-Executive Chairman
Giorgi Alpaidze Chief Financial Officer
Alasdair Paul Mackenzie Breach Independent Non-Executive Director
Kim Bradley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BGEO GROUP PLC6.66%0
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA20.81%397 452
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.55%396 277
BANK OF AMERICA7.83%332 945
WELLS FARGO6.28%317 798
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION27.73%300 322
