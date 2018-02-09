Log in
BH GLOBAL CORPORATION LTD
BH Global : Profit Guidance For The Unaudited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter Ended 31 December 2017

02/09/2018

PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

The Board of Directors of BH Global Corporation Limited (the "Company") deems it appropriate to issue a profit guidance statement in respect of the Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter ended 31 December 2017 ("4QFY2017 Results") of the Group following a preliminary assessment of the Group's financial results.

The Board of Directors of the Company would like to advise shareholders that the Group expects to report a loss for the 4QFY2017 Results. The Board's guidance is due mainly to the following factors:

  • 1. Provision for stock obsolescence and doubtful debts;

  • 2. Provision for impairment in an associated company;

  • 3. Provision for liabilities;

  • 4. Impairment loss on equity loan to a joint venture; and

  • 5. Impairment loss on goodwill, and intangible assets.

Further details of the Group's performance will be disclosed when the Company announces its 4QFY2017 Results.

By Order of the Board

Vincent Lim Hui Eng Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

BH Global Corporation Limited

9 February 2018

BH Global Corporation Limited published this content on 09 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2018 09:55:01 UTC.

