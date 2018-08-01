Log in
BH Global : Conversion of Securities

08/01/2018 | 06:19pm CEST

BH Global Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)
LEI 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14
 

July 2018 Share Conversion

01 August 2018

Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)
 

The Company has received (in aggregate) the following share conversion requests from shareholders for the 31 July 2018 Share Conversion Date:

                     1,500 GBP Shares to be converted to USD Shares

Conversions will take place as soon as practicable after the Company's month-end net asset value figures for July 2018 are released.  Converting shareholders will be notified upon conversion taking place, which will be no later than 25 business days after 31 July 2018.
 

Company website:      www.bhglobal.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel:       +44 (0) 1481 745736


© PRNewswire 2018
