BH GLOBAL LIMITED
05/21 05:35:00 pm
13.8 USD
BH Global : Notice of AGM

05/21/2018 | 06:13pm CEST

BH Global Limited
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)
LEI Number: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14
(The “Company”)

21 May 2018

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2018 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at Frances House, Sir William Place, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 22 June 2018 at 3pm.

The Notice of AGM has today been posted to shareholders with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017 to follow shortly.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
 
Tel:         01481 745001

END
 


© PRNewswire 2018
