Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BH Global Limited    BHGU   GG00B2QQPS89

BH GLOBAL LIMITED (BHGU)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/12 05:35:25 pm
13.55 USD   --.--%
06:30p BH GLOBAL : Transaction in Own Shares
01/11 BH GLOBAL : Transaction in Own Shares
01/10 BH GLOBAL : Transaction in Own Shares
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

BH Global : Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/12/2018 | 06:30pm CET

BH Global Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)
LEI 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Transaction in Own Shares
12 January 2018

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.5)

On 12 January 2018 the Company purchased the following amount of shares:

  • 675 ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company designated as Sterling shares (“Sterling Shares”) at a price of GBP 13.6500 per Sterling Share.

These shares will be held as treasury shares.

Following the above transaction of the relevant shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

Total number of treasury shares held  by the Company following the transactions described above   Number of shares in issue less shares held in treasury following the transactions as described above 
267,443 US Dollar Shares 3,004,442  US Dollar Shares
1,990,890 Sterling Shares 20,277,686 Sterling Shares

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 23 May 2008 and will not change as a result of the purchase. These are:

US Dollar Share                        1

Sterling Share                           1.97950

From 12 January 2018, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded to the nearest whole number) is 43,144,121

Enquiries:

William Simmonds
JPMorgan Cazenove
Tel: 020 7588 2828

David Yovichic
Canaccord Genuity Limited
Tel: 0207 523 8361

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745736


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BH GLOBAL LIMITED
06:30p BH GLOBAL : Transaction in Own Shares
01/11 BH GLOBAL : Transaction in Own Shares
01/10 BH GLOBAL : Transaction in Own Shares
01/09 BH GLOBAL : Transaction in Own Shares
01/09 BH GLOBAL : Net Asset Value(s)
01/04 BH GLOBAL : Net Asset Value(s)
01/02 BH GLOBAL : Nasdaq Dubai Delisting
01/02 BH GLOBAL : Share Conversion Request (December 2017)
01/02 BH GLOBAL : Transparency Report
2017 BH GLOBAL : Monthly Shareholder Report - November 2017
More news
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.