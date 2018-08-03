Log in
BH Macro : Net Asset Value(s)

08/03/2018 | 03:36pm CEST

BH MACRO LIMITED (the 'Company')
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Announcement of Monthly Estimated Net Asset Values

As at the close of business on 31st July 2018 the estimated Net Asset Values of each class of the Company's shares are as follows:

Fund Name Sedol NAV MTD Performance YTD Performance NAV Date
BH Macro Ltd B1NPGV1 $23.90 0.90% 10.56% 31st July 2018
BH Macro Ltd B1NP514 2352p 0.80% 9.58% 31st July 2018

The Net Asset Value figures in this announcement are an estimate, and are based on unaudited estimated valuations. The final month-end Net Asset Value may be materially different from these estimated weekly values, and should only be taken as indicative values which have been provided for information only and no reliance should be placed on them. Estimated results, performance or achievements may differ materially from any actual results, performance or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations to update or revise such estimates to reflect any change in expectations, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decisions.

The MTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the previous estimated month end NAV or, if published, the previous month end confirmed NAV. The YTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the NAV at the end of the last calendar year. MTD and YTD performance figures are based on the NAV per share calculated to four decimal places.

Enquiries:
[email protected]
Date: 03rd August 2018

Disclaimer

BH Macro Limited published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 13:35:06 UTC
