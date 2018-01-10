Bharat Bijlee : Launch of BB ServiceLINE – Customer Service Helpdesk for Industrial Systems

10 Jan 2018

Today, January 10th 2018, we are launching our one-stop BB ServiceLINE - a central service help desk for our Industrial Systems solutions.

The service desk will be responsible for registering, assigning, escalating and closing all service calls for the entire range of our Motors, Drives & Automation products, and Magnet Technology and elevator machines.

With just one call, you will be connected to our well-trained call center executives who will notify our service teams almost immediately of your complaint. Service will be delivered locally by technicians close to your site. ServiceLINE executives will monitor calls to ensure speedy resolution.

FAQs on BB ServiceLINE

What is BB ServiceLINE?

BB ServiceLINE is a centralized service desk for our Industrial Systems solutions, which includes our complete range of Motor and Drive products. The service desk is responsible for registering, assigning, escalating and closing all service calls.

What is the need for BB ServiceLINE?

A common service desk has been created as a single point contact for our Motors, Drives & Automation and Magnet Technology Machines divisions with the intent of making customer service faster, seamless and more effective. Customers now need to call only one number for registering and tracking their queries/complaints.

The service data gathered, as a result, will help us in further improving our response on various service metrics and consequently enhance customer experience.

How do I contact BB ServiceLINE?

You can call them on 022 - 2763 7290 from Monday through Saturday (excluding public holidays) between 9:00 am and 5:30 pm. You can also write to them on [email protected]

Who will take my calls after 5:30 pm?

You can write to [email protected] with your contact information and our service executives will get in touch with you within 1 working day. We are looking to extend the time duration of ServiceLINE in due course.

I'm not getting a response from ServiceLINE number, what do I do?

Please write to them on [email protected] with your contact information and they will get in touch with you within 1 working day.

I need to speak to someone in my local language. Will BB ServiceLINE be able to help?

Our ServiceLINE executives converse in English, Hindi and Marathi. We are working on adding more languages. Until then, please put in a request for a specific language by writing to [email protected] and we will get a language translator to attend to your query at the earliest.

Will BB ServiceLINE help in resolving my technical issue over call?

Our ServiceLINE executives are presently not trained to resolve technical issues, but will assign your complaint to the appropriate Service Engineer/Service Provider and ensure that the specified Turnaround Time (TATs) are met for speedy resolution.

For our Drives products, you can also consider downloading our Drives & Automation mobile app (Android only) to help you to troubleshoot various scenarios of product malfunction before contacting our Service team.

Can I reach out to the local Service Engineer/Service Provider directly?

Only the ServiceLINE is authorized to register all service calls for Motors and Drives products effective January 10 2018. Our Service Engineer/Service Provider will get in touch with you directly within 1 working day for actual resolution of the complaint, and for any technical matter concerning the issue.

The Desk will constantly monitor progress on the resolution of the issue logged by you, and will help you with a status update at any time.

How long will BB ServiceLINE take to resolve my issue?

ServiceLINE executives do not resolve issues but will assign your complaints to Service Engineers/Service Providers who are mandated with specific TATs depending on product, warranty status and issue logged.

ServiceLINE will help in ensuring that required follow-ups and escalations are done internally to ensure that TATs are stringently met.

Can ServiceLINE also help in sales enquiries or addressing general technical queries?

ServiceLINE is only responsible for after-sales service. Any technical assistance or new requirement will be addressed by our Sales team. You can write to us at [email protected] for Low Voltage Motors, [email protected] for Traction & Medium Voltage Motors, [email protected] for Drives & Automation products and [email protected] for Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors.

I have an open issue at the time of launch of ServiceLINE. Who do I speak to now?

Please speak to our BB ServiceLINE executives on 022 - 27263 7290 as there has been a seamless transition of all open service calls to our new centralized system.

What information do I need to provide to ServiceLINE at the time of registering my complaint?

You need to provide your product serial number, site location and contact information at the time of registering the complaint with ServiceLINE.

How do I find my product serial number?

Product serial number is located on the nameplate of your Motor or Drive product.

I can't find my product serial number. How do I register my complaint?

The product serial number will help us register and resolve your complaint faster. In the absence of it we will still go ahead and register your complaint, however, please note that without serial number the product will be considered out of warranty period with applicable terms and conditions.

I'm not sure if my product is under warranty, what do I do?

ServiceLINE executives can register your complaint without warranty information. Our Service Engineer will get in touch with you within 1 working day to confirm the warranty status.

How do I track my service complaint?

You will be provided a Complaint Registration Number at the time of registering your complaint. This number will also be sent to you by e-mail. Please refer to this number in all your communication with ServiceLINE executives and our Service team.

I'm unhappy and want to escalate my product issue immediately, who do I speak to?

That is unfortunate. In such a scenario, ServiceLINE executives will forward your call to the concerned Service Head. In case of unavailability of the Service Head at the time of your call, they will ensure a call-back at the earliest.