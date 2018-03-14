Log in
BHP BILLITON LIMITED
03/14
28.64 AUD   -0.10%
BHP Billiton : Chile's Escondida invites union to early labour talks

03/14/2018 | 06:15pm EDT

LIMA (Reuters) - BHP's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said on Wednesday that it has invited its powerful workers' union to start early talks on a new collective labour contract.

Last year, a more than month-long strike at Escondida ended with workers opting to extend their previous contract through July 31 of this year instead of replacing it.

New negotiations are scheduled for June, but BHP said it hoped to begin earlier.

"This invitation seeks to open a space of dialogue and respect in which the current challenges of the company and the legitimate interest of its workers can be address together," the company said in a statement without proposing a date.

The union summoned its members to an assembly to decide whether to accept the invitation, according the union's website.

In February, the union ruled out early talks amid a dispute with the company over the formation of a competing union at the mine.

Last year's strike jolted the global copper market and cost BHB an estimated $1 billion (£0.8 billion).

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by Sandra Maler)

By Fabian Cambero

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 44 302 M
EBIT 2018 15 714 M
Net income 2018 7 825 M
Debt 2018 12 006 M
Yield 2018 4,90%
P/E ratio 2018 15,10
P/E ratio 2019 16,06
EV / Sales 2018 2,86x
EV / Sales 2019 2,87x
Capitalization 115 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 25,0 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Diane Jurgens Chief Technology Officer
Wayne William Murdy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP BILLITON LIMITED-3.04%114 814
BHP BILLITON PLC-5.64%114 673
RIO TINTO-5.80%92 851
RIO TINTO LIMITED-2.39%92 851
ANGLO AMERICAN11.75%33 820
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.-1.23%27 174
