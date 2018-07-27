Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  BHP Billiton Limited    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP BILLITON LIMITED (BHP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BP to Buy BHP Shale Assets for More Than $10 Billion -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 02:40am CEST

By Rhiannon Hoyle and Sarah Kent

SYDNEY -- BP PLC will buy the bulk of BHP Billiton Ltd.'s U.S. onshore oil-and-gas unit for US$10.5 billion, as the U.K. oil major rebuilds in the U.S. after the Deepwater Horizon disaster and BHP exits a business it has called a costly and mistimed investment.

The sale accelerates a reshuffling of assets among global energy companies as oil prices surge to levels not seen since 2014. Chesapeake Energy Corp. said Thursday it is selling oil and gas fields in Ohio for $2 billion, while Royal Dutch Shell PLC has nearly completed a $30 billion asset-sale program begun after its roughly $50 billion acquisition of BG Group in 2016.

The deal is an important milestone for BP, which is in the middle of an ambitious growth plan. The company is on track to stage an impressive comeback after years of retrenchment following its fatal blowout in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.

The acquisition will grant the British oil giant access to some of the hottest acreage in the U.S. shale patch. Big oil companies have historically focused more on giant offshore projects, but they are increasingly sinking money into shale developments that start producing and throwing off cash faster.

In a second deal, BHP said it would sell its Fayetteville shale business in Arkansas to closely held Merit Energy Co., in an agreement worth $300 million.

"The sale of our onshore U.S. assets is consistent with our long-term plan to continue to simplify and strengthen our portfolio to generate shareholder value and returns for decades to come," said BHP Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie. The world's biggest miner by market value said it intends to return the sale proceeds to shareholders, because net debt is at the lower end of a target range.

BHP said both deals need to be approved by regulators. It expects to complete them by the end of October, but that the right to economic profits would transfer from July 1.

After months of pressure from activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. and other investors, BHP last August announced plans to exit businesses that included more than 838,000 acres in shale-rich U.S. regions. Elliott, which built up a stake of more than 5% in BHP's U.K.-listed shares, declined to comment on news of the shale sales.

"Our priority with this transaction is to maximize value and returns to shareholders," Mr. Mackenzie said.

A posttax impairment charge of about $2.8 billion against the carrying value of the U.S. assets will be booked for the 2018 fiscal year, said BHP.

BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley described the deal as transformational for the company's shale business and a major step toward delivering on BP's growth strategy.

While BP already has a sizable position onshore the U.S., its portfolio mostly comprises gas. BHP's assets will substantially boost the company's output of more valuable oil.

The deal will add 190,000 barrels a day of oil and gas production and 4.6 billion barrels of discovered resources to BP's asset base, promising output growth into the next decade.

In striking the deal, BP is attempting a delicate balancing act. Despite rising oil prices, investors have signaled they want companies to remain financially disciplined and reward shareholders that stuck with them through a dramatic industry slump in 2014.

Alongside the acquisition, BP announced plans to raise its second quarter dividend by 2.5% -- the first such increase in 15 quarters. It has structured the deal with 50% of the payment deferred over six months after completion, funded through equity. The company said that will allow the acquisition to fit within its current spending budget and targets for gearing.

Robb M. Stewart in Melbourne contributed to this article.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at [email protected] and Sarah Kent at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP BILLITON LIMITED -0.33% 33.64 End-of-day quote.14.14%
BHP BILLITON PLC -0.33% 289.25 End-of-day quote.13.72%
BHP BILLITON PLC -0.25% 1672.8 Delayed Quote.9.87%
BP -0.27% 564.5 Delayed Quote.8.00%
LME COPPER CASH 1.38% 6252 End-of-day quote.-12.94%
WTI -0.09% 69.46 Delayed Quote.14.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BHP BILLITON LIMITED
03:18aBP to buy U.S. shale assets from BHP for $10.5 billion
RE
02:40aBP to Buy BHP Shale Assets for More Than $10 Billion -- Update
DJ
01:12aBHP BILLITON : Sale of Onshore US assets
PU
07/26BHP Billiton Strikes $10.8 Billion Deal to Exit U.S. Shale Assets
DJ
07/26Vedanta's smelter closure has hurt companies, put people out of jobs - exec
RE
07/23BHP Billiton Served with Class Action in Australia Court
DJ
07/23BHP BILLITON : served with class action over Samarco dam failure
RE
07/18BHP posts record annual iron ore output, beats fourth-quarter forecasts
RE
07/18BHP BILLITON : Notches Iron Ore, Met Coal Output Records -- Commodity Comment
DJ
07/18BHP BILLITON : Operational Review for the year ended 30 June 2018
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/26BHP Billiton to exit onshore U.S. shale in $10.5B deal with BP 
07/25BHP's final pay offer to Escondida mine workers looks shy of union demands 
07/24Copper, base metals jump on new China stimulus plan 
07/24BHP's Escondida copper mine to present final contract offer to union 
07/23Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of July 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 45 340 M
EBIT 2018 15 799 M
Net income 2018 7 282 M
Debt 2018 11 713 M
Yield 2018 4,82%
P/E ratio 2018 17,58
P/E ratio 2019 16,98
EV / Sales 2018 3,07x
EV / Sales 2019 3,00x
Capitalization 128 B
Chart BHP BILLITON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BHP Billiton Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP BILLITON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 26,4 $
Spread / Average Target 4,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Diane Jurgens Chief Technology Officer
Wayne William Murdy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP BILLITON LIMITED14.14%127 684
BHP BILLITON PLC10.15%127 684
RIO TINTO5.77%98 502
RIO TINTO LIMITED8.30%98 502
ANGLO AMERICAN9.71%31 295
FREEPORT-MCMORAN-16.35%23 281
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.