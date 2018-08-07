Samarco eyes restart in 2019, when Brazil license analysis concludes
0
08/07/2018 | 09:31pm CEST
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Iron miner Samarco, a joint venture of Brazil's Vale and Australia's BHP Billiton Ltd, expects to obtain next year all licenses needed to resume operations suspended after an environmental disaster, according to a written statement to Reuters on Tuesday.
The environmental agency for Minas Gerais state in Brazil said in a separate statement that it expects to conclude analysis of the licenses in the first half of 2019.
(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)