BHP BILLITON LIMITED (BHP)
Samarco eyes restart in 2019, when Brazil license analysis concludes

08/07/2018 | 09:31pm CEST

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Iron miner Samarco, a joint venture of Brazil's Vale and Australia's BHP Billiton Ltd, expects to obtain next year all licenses needed to resume operations suspended after an environmental disaster, according to a written statement to Reuters on Tuesday.

The environmental agency for Minas Gerais state in Brazil said in a separate statement that it expects to conclude analysis of the licenses in the first half of 2019.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP BILLITON LIMITED -1.41% 33.62 End-of-day quote.15.32%
BHP BILLITON PLC 2.23% 1724.6 Delayed Quote.10.80%
VALE 0.00% 52.4 End-of-day quote.35.77%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 45 571 M
EBIT 2018 15 987 M
Net income 2018 6 867 M
Debt 2018 11 914 M
Yield 2018 5,01%
P/E ratio 2018 21,30
P/E ratio 2019 16,39
EV / Sales 2018 3,06x
EV / Sales 2019 3,09x
Capitalization 127 B
Chart BHP BILLITON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BHP Billiton Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP BILLITON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 26,6 $
Spread / Average Target 5,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Diane Jurgens Chief Technology Officer
Wayne William Murdy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP BILLITON LIMITED15.32%127 369
BHP BILLITON PLC10.80%127 369
RIO TINTO-0.48%90 316
RIO TINTO LIMITED1.60%90 316
ANGLO AMERICAN8.29%30 655
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.-11.32%24 103
