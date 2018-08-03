Log in
BHS TABLETOP AG
News

BHS tabletop AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/03/2018 | 08:05am CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: BHS tabletop AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
03.08.2018 / 08:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BHS tabletop AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 10, 2018 German: http://www.bhs-tabletop.de/index.php/guz-aktuell.html


03.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BHS tabletop AG
Ludwigsmühle 1
95100 Selb
Germany
Internet: www.bhs-tabletop.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

710417  03.08.2018 

© EQS 2018
