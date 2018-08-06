Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Bic    BB   FR0000120966

BIC (BB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/06 08:12:52 pm
75.575 EUR   +1.85%
07:23pBIC : Trading in own shares from 30 July to 03 August 2018
GL
07:23pBIC : Trading in own shares from 30 July to 03 August 2018
AQ
08/03BIC : Trading in own shares – July 2018
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BIC : Trading in own shares from 30 July to 03 August 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 07:23pm CEST

BIC Group - Press Release
Clichy - 06 August 2018

Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares
from 30 July to 03 August 2018

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares from 30 July to 03 August 2018:

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in €
03/08/2018 16 500 75,0153 1 237 752,45
TOTAL 16 500 75,0153 1 237 752,45

Contacts
Investor Relations: +33 1 45 19 52 26 Press Contacts
Sophie Palliez-Capian
[email protected] 		Albane de La Tour d'Artaise Albane.DeLaTourD'[email protected]
Michèle Ventura
[email protected] 		Isabelle de Segonzac: +33 1 53 70 74 70
[email protected]

For more information, please consult the corporate website: www.bicworld.com

2018 - 2019 Agenda (all dates to be confirmed)


Third Quarter 2018 results 24 October 2018 Conference call
Full Year 2018 results 13 February 2019 Meeting - BIC Headquarters
First Quarter 2019 results 25 April 2019 Conference call
2019 AGM 22 May 2019 Meeting - BIC Headquarters

About BIC

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters, shavers and promotional products. For more than 70 years, BIC has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication and thanks to everyday efforts and investments, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide for identifying BIC products which are sold in more than 160 countries around the world. In 2017, BIC recorded Net Sales of 2,041.4 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris" and is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes. BIC is also part of the following Socially Responsible Investment indexes: CDP's "Leadership Level" (A-) and "Leadership Level" for the additional "Supplier" module, Euronext Vigeo - Eurozone 120, Euronext Vigeo - Europe 120, FTSE4Good indexes, Ethibel Pioneer and Ethibel Excellence Investment Registers, Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders Index.

Follow us on

     

Twitter @BicGroup, Instagram @Bic_group, LinkedIn BIC and YouTube BIC Group Official

Nom de l'emetteur Code Identifiant de l'emetteur Jour de transaction Code identifiant de l'instrument financier Volume total journalier (en nombre de titres) Prix pondéré moyen journalier d'acquisition des actions Code identifiant marche
SOCIETE BIC 969500UR00DF63I0VH67 03-août-18 FR0000120966 16500 75.0153 XPAR


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: BIC via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIC
07:23pBIC : Trading in own shares from 30 July to 03 August 2018
GL
07:23pBIC : Trading in own shares from 30 July to 03 August 2018
AQ
08/03BIC : Trading in own shares – July 2018
PU
08/03BIC : Trading in own shares - July 2018
GL
08/01BIC : Availability of First Half 2018 Financial Report
GL
08/01BIC : First Half 2018 Results
AQ
07/27SOCIETE B I C SA : half-yearly earnings release
07/03BIC : Trading in own shares – June 2018
PU
07/03BIC : Trading in own shares - June 2018
GL
07/03BIC : Trading in own shares - June 2018
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Societe BIC, Light Up Your Interest! 
2017SOCIÉTÉ BIC : A Defensive Industrial Stock Worth Putting On Your Radar 
2016Shedding A Light On BIC 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 947 M
EBIT 2018 342 M
Net income 2018 233 M
Finance 2018 258 M
Yield 2018 4,40%
P/E ratio 2018 15,95
P/E ratio 2019 13,61
EV / Sales 2018 1,64x
EV / Sales 2019 1,58x
Capitalization 3 459 M
Chart BIC
Duration : Period :
Bic Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 85,4 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonzalve Marie Leon Bich Chief Executive Officer
James DiPietro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Laurent Serano Chief Information Officer
John Glen Independent Director
Mario Guevara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIC-19.05%4 000
MSA SAFETY INC25.28%3 722
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD-2.30%2 958
COTT CORP-3.72%2 180
SHENZHEN SELEN SCIENCE & TECHNLGY CO LTD--.--%1 961
HNI CORP10.66%1 867
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.