Powerhouse Energy : Shares in Issue

BIDTIMES ORD 0.5P (BDT)

BIDTIMES ORD 0.5P (BDT)
08/03/2018 | 12:51pm CEST

PowerHouse Energy Group plc

('PowerHouse' or the 'Company')

Shares in issue

PowerHouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company pioneering hydrogen production from waste plastic and used tyres, announces that it has issued 20,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.5p each ('Ordinary Shares') ('the Subscription Shares') to a private investor as described in the announcement of 7 July 2018and which was contingent on the passing of a resolution to increase the Company's authorised share capital at its Annual General Meeting on 27 July 2018. The resolution was duly passed and the Subscription Shares were admitted to trading on AIM on 3 August 2018.

Subsequent to this issue of Subscription Shares, the Company has 1,669,260,030 Ordinary Shares in issue.

PowerHouse has no shares in Treasury, therefore this figure may be used by Shareholders, from Admission, as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For more information, contact:

PowerHouse Energy Group plc Tel: +44 (0) 203 368 6399

Keith Allaun, Chief Executive Officer

WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Adviser) Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666

James Joyce/ Chris Viggor

Turner Pope Investments Ltd (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0) 203 621 4120

Ben Turner/ James Pope

Ikon Associates(Media enquiries) Tel: +44 (0) 1483 271291

Adrian ShawMob: +44 (0) 7979 900733

About PowerHouse Energy

PowerHouse Energy has developed a proprietary process technology called DMG® which can use waste plastic end-of-life-tyres and other waste streams to convert them into cost efficient energy in the form of electricity and ultra clean hydrogen gas fuel for use in cars and commercial vehicles (FCEV: Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles) and other industrial uses. The PowerHouse technology is the world's first proven, modular hydrogen from waste (HfW) process.

The PowerHouse DMG® process can generate in excess of 1 tonne of road-fuel quality H2, and in excess of 28MW/h of exportable electricity.

The PHE process produces low levels of safe residues and requires a small operating footprint, making it suitable for deployment at enterprise and community level.

PowerHouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market. The Company is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenergy.net

Disclaimer

PowerHouse Energy Group plc published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 10:50:07 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Keith Allaun Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Cameron Davies Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher Vanezis Chief Financial Officer
James John Pryn Greenstreet Independent Non-Executive Director
Nigel Brent Fitzpatrick Non-Executive Director & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIDTIMES ORD 0.5P7
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS-6.27%13 058
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY3.72%9 451
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%6 533
FIRST SOLAR, INC.-20.63%5 592
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC49.93%2 532
