Big Wind Capital Inc    CYBX   CA43274H1010

BIG WIND CAPITAL INC (CYBX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/28 10:04:59 pm
0.65 CAD   -9.72%
Hilltop Cybersecurity Joined by Renowned Hi-Tech Visionary & Inno..
CSE New Listing - Hilltop Cybersecurity Commences Trading on the ..
Hilltop Cybersecurity Joined by Renowned Hi-Tech Visionary & Innovator, Roger Bodamer

03/01/2018 | 01:31pm CET

KELOWNA, British Columbia, March 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hilltop Cybersecurity Inc, (“Hilltop” or the “Company”). (CSE:CYBX) (OTC:BGGWF) announces that Roger Bodamer, former founder/CEO of Upthere, VP Product Operations at Apple and other tier one technology companies, has been appointed to the Hilltop Board of Directors. Mr. Bodamer is internationally known for his technical leadership pioneering new products with multi-nationals such as Oracle and Apple, as well as others hi-tech companies, including Efficient Frontier, OuterBay and Infobright. He has over 20 years of experience in leading product and engineering teams, focused on innovative technologies in fast-paced industries.

Corby Marshall, CEO of Hilltop Cyberecurity, said, “We are delighted that Roger Bodamer has joined us a director. His long track record of success as a technology leader, and his talent for innovation, is a natural fit for Hill Top as we continue to rapidly expand our product offerings. We welcome his guidance and counsel as we create our next-gen cybersecurity and crypto-currency products and services.”

Roger Bodamer, commented, “With multiple patents covering critical aspects of the crypto-currency security and cybersecurity sectors, Hilltop has proven itself a forward thinker and a fast-moving company to watch. I’m looking forward to working closely with the team as it pushes forward in these exciting areas.”  

For further information, please contact:

Hilltop Cybersecurity
Corby Marshall
[email protected]
778-484-8028

About Hilltop Cybersecurity
Hilltop Cybersecurity (CSE:CYBX) (OTC:BGGWF) is a cybersecurity and cryptocurrency security specialist. The Company has developed a unique, patented, cybersecurity platform, designed to protect businesses from external and internal cyber attack and has also patented its biometric security solution for crypto-currencies.


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Chart BIG WIND CAPITAL INC
Big Wind Capital Inc Technical Analysis Chart | CYBX | CA43274H1010 | 4-Traders
Managers
NameTitle
Devinder Randhawa Chairman, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Gregory John Downey Director & Head-Investor Relations
Richard Matthews Director
Ross E. McElroy Director
William V. Marsh Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIG WIND CAPITAL INC0.00%0
VEDANTA LTD--.--%18 796
ANTOFAGASTA-10.47%11 928
JIANGXI COPPER-7.93%8 216
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ SA-5.75%6 131
INMET MINING CORP0.00%3 675
