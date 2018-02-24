Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Biglari Holdings Inc    BH

BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC (BH)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Biglari Holdings Inc. : News Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2018 | 12:01pm CET

San Antonio, TX, Feb. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Biglari Holdings Inc.'s 2017 Annual Report to the shareholders has been posted on the Internet, where it can be accessed at www.biglariholdings.com.  The report includes Sardar Biglari's annual letter to shareholders.

About Biglari Holdings Inc.

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BH) is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in a number of diverse business activities, including media, property and casualty insurance, and restaurants.  The Company's largest operating subsidiaries are involved in the franchising and operating of restaurants.  All major operating, investment, and capital allocation decisions are made for the Company and its subsidiaries by Sardar Biglari, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biglari-holdings-inc-news-release-300603727.html

SOURCE Biglari Holdings Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC
12:16pINSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY BIGLARI HOL : BH) – Director Bought 769 shares of..
AQ
12:01pBIGLARI HOLDINGS INC. : News Release
PR
02/16ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH) Misled Shareholders According to..
BU
02/08BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigat..
AC
02/08Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Biglari Holdings Inc..
PR
01/29Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possib..
BU
01/27BIGLARI : RM LAW Announces Investigation of Biglari Holdings Inc.
PR
01/26Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches..
BU
01/25BIGLARI : BH) Reorganization Investigated By Block & Leviton
PR
01/22BIGLARI : BH) Andrews & Springer LLC Is Investigating Biglari Holdings Inc. For..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/15DAILY INSIDER RATINGS ROUND UP 2/14/ : Coty, mb, lgcy, frsh, chn, asps, bh, cccr 
02/13DAILY INSIDER RATINGS ROUND UP 2/9/1 : Ipi, lgcy, ccur, chn, arnc, snap, bh, atn.. 
02/08DAILY INSIDER RATINGS ROUND UP 2/6/1 : Ocn, kala, vsi, ufi, lgcy, mbii, bh 
02/05Maran Partners Fund Q4 2017 Letter 
02/03DAILY INSIDER RATINGS ROUND UP 2/1/1 : Tei, lgcy, opk, swz, ivac, bh 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.