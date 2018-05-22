DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Bilfinger SE / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 37th Interim Reporting

Bilfinger SE: Release of a capital market information



22.05.2018 / 11:13

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Bilfinger SE: Share buyback

In the time period from May 14, 2018 until and including May 18, 2018, a number of 33,232 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on September 6, 2017 was disclosed on September 1, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in Average price shares [EUR] 16. May 2018 11,141 38.5960 17. May 2018 11,025 38.9994 18. May 2018 11,066 38.8553

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE

(http://www.bilfinger.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of September 6, 2017 until and including May 18, 2018, amounts to 2,291,205 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.