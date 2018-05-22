Log in
BILFINGER SE (GBF)
05/22 11:45:03 am
38.62 EUR   -0.16%
11:15aBILFINGER SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/16BILFINGER SE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/15BILFINGER : with dynamic start to financial year 2018
PU
Bilfinger SE: Release of a capital market information

05/22/2018 | 11:15am CEST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Bilfinger SE / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 37th Interim Reporting
Bilfinger SE: Release of a capital market information

22.05.2018 / 11:13
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bilfinger SE: Share buyback

In the time period from May 14, 2018 until and including May 18, 2018, a number of 33,232 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on September 6, 2017 was disclosed on September 1, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in Average price
shares [EUR]
16. May 2018 11,141 38.5960
17. May 2018 11,025 38.9994
18. May 2018 11,066 38.8553

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE
(http://www.bilfinger.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of September 6, 2017 until and including May 18, 2018, amounts to 2,291,205 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.


22.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Carl-Reiß-Platz 1-5
68165 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

688175  22.05.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=688175&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 069 M
EBIT 2018 68,2 M
Net income 2018 18,6 M
Finance 2018 84,5 M
Yield 2018 2,61%
P/E ratio 2018 204,87
P/E ratio 2019 23,59
EV / Sales 2018 0,40x
EV / Sales 2019 0,40x
Capitalization 1 710 M
Technical analysis trends BILFINGER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 40,2 €
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Blades Chairman-Executive Board
Eckhard Cordes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Patzak Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Brückner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainer Knerler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BILFINGER SE-2.24%2 014
VINCI2.08%60 623
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-5.88%40 186
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-3.25%28 863
LARSEN & TOUBRO4.40%27 117
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-10.97%25 204
