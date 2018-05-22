DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Bilfinger SE / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 37th Interim Reporting
Bilfinger SE: Release of a capital market information
22.05.2018 / 11:13
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Bilfinger SE: Share buyback
In the time period from May 14, 2018 until and including May 18, 2018, a
number of 33,232 shares were bought back within the framework of the share
buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on September 6,
2017 was disclosed on September 1, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of
Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/1052.
|
|
|
|Day of purchase
|Aggregated volume in
|Average price
|
|shares
|[EUR]
|16. May 2018
|11,141
|38.5960
|17. May 2018
|11,025
|38.9994
|18. May 2018
|11,066
|38.8553
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of
Bilfinger SE
(http://www.bilfinger.com).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the share buyback in the time period of September 6, 2017 until and
including May 18, 2018, amounts to 2,291,205 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via
the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.
22.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de