4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Billabong International Limited    BBG   AU000000BBG6

BILLABONG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (BBG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Billabong International : Searches called off for Quiksilver boss missing at sea off France

01/31/2018 | 09:19pm CET

France's coastguard on Wednesday called off searches for the head of the U.S. firm that owns the Quiksilver surfwear brand, a day after his boat washed up empty on the country's Atlantic coast, local authorities said.

Pierre Agnes had gone out fishing in his 36-foot (11-metre) boat on Tuesday morning and later sent out a message to port authorities indicating that he was delaying his return because of thick fog.

A sea search with four helicopters and two boats was launched after his beached boat was found without him not far from Hossegor, the surfing resort where the 54-year-old had set out.

The former surfing champion joined Quiksilver in 1998 and rose in the ranks until he became chief executive in 2014 of surfwear retailer Boardriders, which owns Roxy and DC shoes along with Quiksilver.

He managed the California-based company from Quiksilver's European headquarters in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, a seaside town not far from France's border with Spain.

Boardriders Inc announced on Jan. 5 it had agreed to buy Australia's Billabong International Ltd in a deal that valued the company at A$ 197.7 million (£112.2 million).

The deal came nearly two years after Boardriders emerged from a five-month stint in bankruptcy court triggered by competition and operational issues that plagued performance.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2015 and transferred control to U.S. private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management, its largest debtholder, as part of the restructuring process.

Oaktree holds a 19 percent stake in Billabong.

(Reporting by Claude Canellas; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Andrew Roche)

Financials ( AUD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 194 M
Chart BILLABONG INTERNATIONAL LI
Duration : Period :
Billabong International Li Technical Analysis Chart | BBG | AU000000BBG6 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BILLABONG INTERNATIONAL LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,05  AUD
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
Managers
NameTitle
McNeil Seymour Fiske Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Ian Alfred Pollard Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Yerkes Senior Vice President-Global Operations
James A. Howell Group Chief Financial Officer
Gordon Stanley Merchant Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BILLABONG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-0.51%157
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE2.93%158 662
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE2.41%69 689
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-0.73%58 338
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT1.65%50 252
VF CORPORATION10.23%32 390
