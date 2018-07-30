Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Bioamber Inc    BIOAQ

BIOAMBER INC (BIOAQ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BioAmber : Provides Update on Sales Process

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 03:12pm CEST

MONTREAL, July 30, 2018/CNW Telbec/ - BioAmber Inc. (OTCPK: BIOAQ) announces that the current stage of the Sales and Investor Solicitation Process (SISP) has concluded without an acceptable offer having been received from a Qualified Bidder as of the due date of July 27, 2018. The company will now seek to obtain court approval to pursue liquidation as well as alternative offers in order to realize the greatest value on behalf of its creditors.

Moving forward, subject to the approval of the court and with support from its monitor or receiver appointed by the court, the company intends to:

  • solicit liquidators to bid on the acquisition and disposal of the company's assets, including the Sarniaplant;
  • continue to actively engage with Qualified Bidders and other interested parties to determine if, and under what terms, a transaction that would result in the continuation of the company's operations is still possible.

We estimate this process will be conducted over an approximate two-week period with a target conclusion date of August 14. The company will engage with Maynbridge Capital, its interim lender, and all other secured lenders to determine the best going-forward strategy.

'We are clearly disappointed that the Qualified Bidders did not place an acceptable offer for Bioamber,' stated Richard Eno, CEO. 'We will continue to be actively engaged with potential investors to seek an acceptable transaction and avoid the liquidation of the company's assets. Most importantly, I'd like to thank our dedicated and highly capable employees for their outstanding service to the company.'

Potential investors can contact Richard Enoin order to express interest in acquiring the assets or investing in the business.

Note that there can be no guarantee that the company will be successful in securing further financing or achieving its restructuring objectives. Failure by the company to achieve its financing and restructuring goals will likely result in the company and its subsidiaries being liquidated. Liquidation will almost certainly result in no residual value for non-secured creditors and equity investors.

About BioAmber
BioAmber (OTCPK: BIOAQ) is a renewable materials company. Its innovative technology platform combines biotechnology and catalysis to convert renewable feedstock into building block materials that are used in a wide variety of everyday products including plastics, paints, textiles, food additives and personal care products. For more information visit www.bio-amber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
 This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve significant risks and uncertainties about BioAmber. BioAmber may use words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'could,' 'continue,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'should,' 'will,' 'would,' 'plan,' 'projected' or the negative of such words or other similar words or phrases to identify such forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, whether BioAmber will be able to obtain the additional financing necessary to continue as a going concern and to grow its business, whether it will be able to enter any acceptable transaction as a result of the SISP, or whether it will need to enter into a liquidation process and/or cease its operations. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by BioAmber, see disclosures contained in BioAmber's public filings with the SEC, including the risks discussed under the heading 'Item 1.A Risk Factors' in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, and under the heading 'Risk Factors' of the recently filed prospectus supplement. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included in this press release and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and BioAmber undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information.

SOURCE BioAmber Inc.

For further information: BioAmber Contact, Richard Eno, CEO, 514-844-8000 Ext. 100, [email protected]

Disclaimer

BioAmber Inc. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 13:11:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIOAMBER INC
03:12pBIOAMBER : Provides Update on Sales Process
PU
06/20BIOAMBER INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/18BIOAMBER : Receives Favourable Court Ruling and Approval for DIP Financing
PU
06/07BIOAMBER : Special Meeting of Stockholders Suspended and Update on Restructurati..
PU
05/07BIOAMBER : Bankruptcy Filings - BioAmber Inc.
AQ
05/04BIOAMBER : Announces Filing for Stay of Proceedings on Creditors
PU
05/01BIOAMBER : Special Meeting of Stockholders Adjourned to May 18, 2018
AQ
03/30BIOAMBER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
03/27BIOAMBER : announces webcast of fiscal fourth quarter 2017 financial results
AQ
03/16BIOAMBER INC : BioAmber, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/28BioAmber's (BIOA) CEO Rick Eno on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
03/27BioAmber reports FY results 
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Richard P. Eno Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond J. Land Chairman
Mario Settino Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
James Millis Chief Technology Officer
Kurt W. Briner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOAMBER INC0.00%9
ECOLAB5.05%41 172
SIKA AG0.00%21 838
SYMRISE8.01%11 775
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%9 976
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC21.89%9 404
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.