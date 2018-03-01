Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Biocorrx Inc    BICX

BIOCORRX INC (BICX)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

BioCorRx Schedules Business Update Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2018 | 01:31pm CET

ANAHEIM, CA, March 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) (the "Company"), a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of alcohol and opioid addictions, today announced it will host a conference call on Thursday, March 8th at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's corporate progress and recent developments.

The call will be available on the Company’s website at www.BioCorRx.com, or by calling 877-407-8031 for U.S. callers or +1 201-689-8031 for international callers.

A webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website and a teleconference replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through midnight March 22, 2018, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 26575.

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) is an addiction treatment company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance abuse addiction. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, consists of two main components. The first component of the program consists of an outpatient implant procedure performed by a licensed physician. The implant delivers the non-addictive medicine, naltrexone, an opioid antagonist that can significantly reduce physical cravings for alcohol and opioids. The second component of the program developed by BioCorRx Inc. is a one-on-one counseling program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. The Company also has an R&D subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, which is currently developing injectable and implantable naltrexone products for potential future regulatory approval. For more information on BICX, visit www.BioCorRx.com

Safe Harbor Statement
The information in this release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof.


BioCorRx Inc.
[email protected]
714-462-4880

Investor Relations:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
(212) 671-1020 x304
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIOCORRX INC
01:31pBioCorRx Schedules Business Update Conference Call
GL
02/26BIOCORRX INC : The Story Behind Growth: New Report Discusses Biocorrx and Repro-..
AC
02/20BIOCORRX INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements..
AQ
02/15Dr. Joseph DeSanto and BioCorRx Recovery Program Participant Appear on the TV..
GL
02/12BIOCORRX : Announces Results of Pre-IND meeting with FDA for Sustained Release N..
AQ
02/08BioCorRx Extends Service Agreement with Dr. Balbir S. Brar as VP of Drug Deve..
GL
01/26BioCorRx Completes Pre-IND Meeting with FDA; Reports Company to Move Forward ..
GL
01/24BioCorRx Announces Collaboration with the One Day at a Time Program in Philad..
GL
01/23BIOCORRX INC. (OTCMKTS : BICX) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agr..
AQ
01/23BIOCORRX INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017BioCorRx submits pre-IND package to FDA for BICX102 
2017BioCorRx's (BICX) CEO Brady Granier on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transc.. 
2017BioCorRx reports Q3 results 
2016BioCorRx bags naltrexone implant deal 
2015BioCorRx chief bids adieu 
Chart BIOCORRX INC
Duration : Period :
Biocorrx Inc Technical Analysis Chart | BICX | US09073C1062 | 4-Traders
Managers
NameTitle
Brady James Granier President & Chief Executive Officer
Lourdes Felix Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Kent Emry Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOCORRX INC-23.75%0
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL0.29%7 017
WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC.52.71%4 364
HOMESERVE PLC-8.71%3 261
EASTERN PIONEER DRIVING SCHOOL CO LTD-1.95%2 638
DUSKIN CO LTD-11.63%1 370
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.