BIOFRONTERA AG
Biofrontera AG: Biofrontera Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

05/22/2018 | 09:10am CEST

DGAP-News: Biofrontera AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Quarter Results
22.05.2018 / 09:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Biofrontera Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Leverkusen, Germany, May 22, 2018 - Biofrontera AG (Nasdaq ticker symbol: BFRA; ISIN: DE0006046113), the specialist for the treatment of sun-induced skin cancer, will be announcing its financial results for the 3 month period ended March 31, 2018 on 30 May 2018.

Conference calls for shareholders and interested investors will be held on 30 May 2018 at the following times:

10.00am CEST (4.00am EDT) conference call in German:
Dial-in number: +49-(0)69 271340800
Conference code: 82260321#

2.00pm CEST (8.00am EDT) conference call in English:
Dial-in number Germany: +49-(0)69 271340800
Dial-in number UK: +44 203 36 45 807
Dial-in number USA: +1 240 64 50 345
Dial-in number USA (New York): +1 646 66 37 901
Conference code: 69347737#

 

-END-

Enquiries, please contact:

Biofrontera AG
Thomas Schaffer, Chief Financial Officer		 +49 (0) 214 87 63 2 0
[email protected]
IR Germany: Brainwell Asset Solutions
Jürgen Benker		 +49 (0) 152 08931514
IR UK: Seton Services
Toni Vallen		 +44(0) 20 7729 0805
IR and PR US: The Ruth Group
IR: Tram Bui
PR: Kirsten Thomas		 +1 646-536-7035
+1 508-280-6592
 

 

About Biofrontera:
Biofrontera AG is an international biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of a platform of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Biofrontera's approved products focus on the treatment in the U.S. and Europe of actinic keratoses, which are skin lesions that can sometimes lead to skin cancer, as well as the treatment of certain forms of basal cell carcinoma in the European Union. American Depositary Shares representing Biofrontera's ordinary shares are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "BFRA", and Biofrontera's ordinary shares are listed in the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (B8F, ISIN: DE0006046113). Information is also available at www.biofrontera.com.

Forward Looking Statements:
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the public offering and the intended use of proceeds from the offering. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate" and "intend," among others. Such forward-looking statements are based on the currently held beliefs and assumptions of the management of Biofrontera AG, which are expressed in good faith and, in their opinion, reasonable. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to differ materially from the results, financial condition, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are set forth in the Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the SEC, including in the section "Risk Factors," and in future reports that we will file with the SEC. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

 


22.05.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Biofrontera AG
Hemmelrather Weg 201
51377 Leverkusen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)214 87632 0
Fax: +49 (0)214 87632 90
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.biofrontera.com
ISIN: DE0006046113, NASDAQ: BFRA
WKN: 604611
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq

 
End of News DGAP News Service

687137  22.05.2018 

© EQS 2018
