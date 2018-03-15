Log in
Biogen : to Present at the Advances in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Therapies, an AAT-AD/PD Focus Meeting

03/15/2018 | 09:57am CET

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) announced today that it will present at the Advances in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Therapies, an AAT-AD/PD Focus Meeting. A plenary session titled “The Importance of Early Identification and Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease” will be webcast live on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. EDT, 1:00 p.m. CET. To access the live webcast, please visit Biogen’s Investors section at www.biogen.com/investors. An archived version of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

About Biogen
At Biogen, our mission is clear: we are pioneers in neuroscience. Biogen discovers, develops, and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Founded in 1978 as one of the world’s first global biotechnology companies by Charles Weissman, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray and Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp, today Biogen has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis; has introduced the first and only approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy; and is focused on advancing neuroscience research programs in Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, multiple sclerosis and neuroimmunology, movement disorders, neuromuscular disorders, pain, ophthalmology, neuropsychiatry, and acute neurology. Biogen also manufactures and commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.biogen.com. To learn more, please visit www.biogen.com and follow us on social media – Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube.


© Business Wire 2018
