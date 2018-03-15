Biogen : to Present at the Advances in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Therapies, an AAT-AD/PD Focus Meeting

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) announced today that it will present at the Advances in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Therapies, an AAT-AD/PD Focus Meeting. A plenary session titled “The Importance of Early Identification and Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease” will be webcast live on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. EDT, 1:00 p.m. CET. To access the live webcast, please visit Biogen’s Investors section at www.biogen.com/investors. An archived version of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

About Biogen

