Biogen : to Present at the Advances in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Therapies, an AAT-AD/PD Focus Meeting

Biogen
Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) announced today that it will present at the
Advances in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Therapies, an AAT-AD/PD Focus
Meeting. A plenary session titled “The Importance of Early
Identification and Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease” will be webcast
live on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. EDT, 1:00 p.m. CET. To
access the live webcast, please visit Biogen’s Investors section at www.biogen.com/investors.
An archived version of the webcast will be available following the
presentation.
About Biogen
At Biogen, our mission is clear: we are
pioneers in neuroscience. Biogen discovers, develops, and delivers
worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious
neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Founded in 1978 as one of
the world’s first global biotechnology companies by Charles Weissman,
Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray and Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert
and Phillip Sharp, today Biogen has the leading portfolio of medicines
to treat multiple sclerosis; has introduced the first and only approved
treatment for spinal muscular atrophy; and is focused on advancing
neuroscience research programs in Alzheimer’s disease and dementia,
multiple sclerosis and neuroimmunology, movement disorders,
neuromuscular disorders, pain, ophthalmology, neuropsychiatry, and acute
neurology. Biogen also manufactures and commercializes biosimilars of
advanced biologics. We routinely post information that may be important
to investors on our website at www.biogen.com.
