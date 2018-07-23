Log in
Biome Technologies : revenues increase 43% in H1 2018

07/23/2018 | 11:28am CEST

Biome Technologies plc, a leading bioplastics and radio frequency technology business, today publishes a trading update for the six months ended 30 June 2018. The unaudited interim results are expected to be announced on 3 September 2018.

Total Group revenues for the first half of the year were £4.3m, a 43% increase compared to the same period last year (2017: £3.0m).

The Directors expect that the Group will report an increased profit before interest, tax, and amortisation for the half year compared to the first half of 2017, reflecting the increase in revenues (based on unaudited management accounts).

The Group's cash position as at 30 June 2018 was £2.3m (31 December 2017: £2.3m, 31 March 2018 £2.4m), reflecting a combination of positive trading activity, balanced by the unwinding of advance customer deposits previously received by the Company.

The full RNS can be viewed here.

Disclaimer

Biome Technologies plc published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 09:27:10 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Robert Mines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Francis Standen Non-Executive Chairman
Declan Linsay Brown Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Michael A. Kayser Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Donna R. Simpson-Strange Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOME TECHNOLOGIES PLC12
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION--.--%22 437
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION--.--%21 716
LG CHEM LTD--.--%21 141
COVESTRO-6.75%19 187
LOTTE CHEMICAL CORP--.--%10 326
