BioRestorative Therapies Appoints Jason M. Lipetz, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. ("BioRestorative" or the “Company") (OTC:BRTX), a life sciences company focused on stem cell-based therapies, today announced that Jason M. Lipetz, M.D. has been appointed to the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board.



Dr. Lipetz is the founder of Long Island Spine Rehabilitation Medicine, a prominent spine and musculoskeletal care center specializing in the non-surgical treatment of the spine and orthopedic rehabilitation.

In 2014, Dr. Lipetz was appointed Chief of Spine Medicine for the Northwell Health Spine Center and previously served as the Director of the Center for Spine Rehabilitation for the North Shore Long Island Jewish healthcare system from 1999-2006. In his current capacity, Dr. Lipetz is responsible for the development of non-surgical spine care services for the Northwell Health System.

Dr. Lipetz has served as a representative to national medical organizations since his residency years, including Chair of the Education Committee of the Physiatric Association of Spine, Sports, and Occupational Rehabilitation (PASSOR). Dr. Lipetz has most recently served as a member of the research committee of the International Spine Intervention Society. He served as the Residency Training Program Director for the Division of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Long Island Jewish Medical Center from 2003 to 2005, and is an Assistant Professor of Rehabilitation Medicine at Hofstra University School of Medicine. Dr. Lipetz is uniquely triple board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Pain Management, and Electrodiagnostic Medicine.

Dr. Lipetz has authored over thirty original articles and abstracts in peer reviewed journals and several textbook chapters, including chapters within the leading texts in both the Interventional Spine Care and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation literature. He has lectured nationally and has been featured in both regional and national TV and newspaper segments.

Dr. Lipetz received his specialized and interventional spine medicine training during a fellowship year at the Penn Spine Center of the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. After receiving his medical degree with Alpha Omega Alpha honors from Columbia University’s College of Physicians and Surgeons, Dr. Lipetz completed his residency in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation and the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. He was elected and served as Academic Chief Resident during his senior year of residency. Dr. Lipetz received his bachelor’s degree in biology with summa cum laude honors through the Presidential Honors Program of the State University of New York at Buffalo.

Mark Weinreb, Chief Executive Officer of BioRestorative Therapies, said, “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Lipetz to our Scientific Advisory Board, as he brings a wealth of medical knowledge, relationships, and expertise that will be invaluable as we advance our spine program through clinical trials.”

About BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (www.biorestorative.com) develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. Our two core programs, as described below, relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders:

Disc/Spine Program (brtxDISC™): Our lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person’s own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient’s bone marrow. We intend that the product will be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient’s bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient’s damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. We have received authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat persistent lower back pain due to painful degenerative discs.





Metabolic Program (ThermoStem®): We are developing a cell-based therapy to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue (“BAT”). BAT is intended to mimic naturally occurring brown adipose depots that regulate metabolic homeostasis in humans. Initial preclinical research indicates that increased amounts of brown fat in the body may be responsible for additional caloric burning as well as reduced glucose and lipid levels. Researchers have found that people with higher levels of brown fat may have a reduced risk for obesity and diabetes.

