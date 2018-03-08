BioScrip : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results

BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOS) ("BioScrip" or the "Company"), the largest independent national provider of infusion and home care management solutions, today announced its preliminary 2017 financial results and provided financial guidance for 2018, subject to the completion of the Company’s accounting review described below.

4Q 2017 Preliminary Highlights

Net revenue of $182.6 million, including core product mix of 75.7%, compared to 69.6% in the prior year quarter

Net loss from continuing operations of $1.2 million, compared to $5.2 million in the prior year quarter

Adjusted EBITDA of $16.8 million, 77% above the prior year quarter, driven by a 740 basis point improvement in gross profit margin and a $11.6 million reduction in operating expenses

Operating cash flow of $10.1 million, reflecting $15.2 million of operational and working capital improvements over the prior year quarter, and $6.9 million of interest payments

Liquidity of $49.5 million at December 31, 2017, consisting of $39.5 million of cash and equivalents and $10.0 million of senior credit facility availability, compared to $9.6 million of total liquidity at December 31, 2016

2017 Preliminary Highlights

Net revenue of $817.2 million, including core product mix of 73.8%, compared to 63.3% in the prior year

Net loss from continuing operations of $61.3 million, compared to $34.4 million in the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA of $45.0 million, 45% above the prior year, driven by a 480 basis point improvement in gross profit margin and a $10.3 million reduction in operating expenses

Operating cash flow of $5.8 million, reflecting $51.6 million of operational and working capital improvements over the prior year, and $45.4 million of interest payments

“BioScrip concluded 2017 with strong fourth quarter financial results, delivering significant year-over-year increases in core revenue mix, gross profit margin, adjusted EBITDA and cash provided by operating activities. Our fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $16.8 million, a record amount, indicates our turnaround plan is working,” said Daniel E. Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The initiatives we launched in 2017 are producing strong results and continuing to build momentum. We look forward to more progress in 2018, growing our core business and expanding our profitability, while making select investments in people, technology, and infrastructure setting up BioScrip to have a break out year in 2019. Our expectation for 2019 is to deliver a minimum of $75 million of Adjusted EBITDA, resulting from core revenue growth at or above market rates and continued gross margin expansion and operating expense leverage, coupled with the benefit of the Cures Fix. As the only independent national home infusion pure play, we are uniquely positioned to benefit as patient care increasingly migrates from higher-cost institutional settings to the home, where better outcomes are also achieved."

Financial Guidance

For full year 2018, the Company is establishing revenue guidance of $710 million to $720 million and adjusted EBITDA guidance of $54 million to $58 million. The Company expects to incur restructuring expenses of between $5 million and $6 million in 2018, primarily reflecting costs related to redesigning and optimizing its revenue cycle management process. The Company expects capital expenditures in 2018 to be between $12 million and $14 million, reflecting continued maintenance capital expenditures as well anticipated investments in select branches to support growth.

The above guidance does not reflect the adoption of ASC 606, a new revenue accounting standard to be adopted in the first quarter of 2018, that requires certain bad debt expenses to be reclassified as a deduction to revenue. The adoption of ASC 606 is not expected to impact the Company’s reported operating income or adjusted EBITDA. The Company expects that, as a result of adopting ASC 606, that a majority of its bad debt expense will be reclassified as a deduction to revenue. The Company will provide updated revenue guidance to reflect the adoption of ASC 606 when it releases its first quarter 2018 financial results.

Company’s Internal Accounting Review

As a result of the detailed review of the Company’s financial statements performed by the Company’s CFO and interim-CAO during the preparation of the Company’s financial statements for the full year 2017, the Company identified internal control deficiencies in connection with account reconciliations for certain asset and liability accounts. The potential financial statement errors discovered to date resulting from these internal control deficiencies do not appear to be material, but the review is ongoing. The Company, along with its external auditors, continues to review the possible errors and, if required, will reflect any necessary revisions and may report one or more internal control material weaknesses in its upcoming Form 10-K filing. Depending on the timing of the completion of this review, the Company may need to delay the filing of the Form 10-K.

Separately, the Company has identified and will report a material weakness related to certain spreadsheets used to calculate periodic adjustments to accounts that do not impact Adjusted EBITDA, including amortization of intangible assets, equity-linked liabilities and the amortization of discounts and deferred issuance costs of debt. The material weakness did not have any effect on the Company’s 2017 financial statements.

Conference Call and Presentation

BioScrip will host a conference call and live webcast on March 8, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results. Interested parties may participate by dialing 877-423-9820 (US) or by accessing a link under the "Investors" section on the Company's website at www.bioscrip.com.

An audio webcast and archive will be available within two hours of the call’s completion under the “Investors" section of the Company's website.

About BioScrip, Inc.

BioScrip, Inc. is the largest independent national provider of infusion and home care management solutions, with approximately 2,200 teammates and nearly 80 service locations across the U.S. BioScrip partners with physicians, hospital systems, payors, pharmaceutical manufacturers and skilled nursing facilities to provide patients access to post-acute care services. BioScrip operates with a commitment to bring customer-focused pharmacy and related healthcare infusion therapy services into the home or alternate-site setting. By collaborating with the full spectrum of healthcare professionals and the patient, BioScrip provides cost-effective care that is driven by clinical excellence, customer service, and values that promote positive outcomes and an enhanced quality of life for those it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements – Safe Harbor

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the statements regarding 2017 guidance, projections of certain measures of the Company's results of operations, projections of future levels of certain charges and expenses, expectations of Home Solutions cost synergies and incremental cost structure improvements and other statements regarding the Company's financial improvement plan and strategy and anticipated effects of the Cures Act and the UnitedHealthcare contract. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "should," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "outlook," "aim," "intend," "plan," "believe," "predict," "potential," "continue" or comparable terms. Because such statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statement include but are not limited to risks associated with: the Company’s ability to make principal and interest payments on our debt and unsecured notes and satisfy the other covenants contained in its debt agreements; the Company’s ability to grow its core Infusion revenues; the Company's ability to continue to execute its financial improvement plan to reduce operating costs and focus its business on its Infusion Services segment; the Company’s ability to evaluate opportunities for improvement and implement solutions as part of its strategic review process; the success of the Company’s initiatives to mitigate the impact of the Cures Act on its business; reductions in federal, state and commercial reimbursement for the Company's products and services; increased government regulation related to the health care and insurance industries; as well as the risks described in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof, even though the Company's situation may change in the future. All of the forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company is also reporting Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute or alternative to net income, operating income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as a substitute or alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of the Company’s liquidity. In addition, the Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by the Company, represents net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment of goodwill, stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring, integration and other expenses. As part of restructuring, the Company may incur significant charges such as the write down of certain long−lived assets, temporary redundant expenses, retraining expenses, potential cash bonus payments and potential accelerated payments or terminated costs for certain of its contractual obligations. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplemental information regarding the performance of BioScrip’s business operations and facilitates comparisons to the Company’s historical operating results. For a full reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the attachment to this earnings release.

Schedule 1 BIOSCRIP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except for share amounts) (unaudited) December 31, 2017 2016 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,457 $ 9,569 Restricted cash 4,950 - Receivables, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $37,912 and $44,730 as of December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively 87,838 111,811 Inventory 37,271 36,165 Deferred taxes 868 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,938 18,507 Total current assets 189,322 176,052 Property and equipment, net 27,569 32,535 Goodwill 367,198 365,947 Intangible assets, net 19,505 31,043 Other non-current assets 2,289 2,163 Total assets $ 605,883 $ 607,740 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 1,722 $ 18,521 Accounts payable 57,447 59,134 Amounts due to plan sponsors 4,741 3,799 Accrued interest 6,706 6,705 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 34,856 42,191 Total current liabilities 105,472 130,350 Long-term debt, net of current portion 478,866 433,413 Deferred taxes - 2,281 Other non-current liabilities 20,569 1,257 Total liabilities 604,907 567,301 Series A convertible preferred stock, $.0001 par value; 825,000 shares authorized; 21,645 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017 and 2016; and $2,916 and $2,603 liquidation preference as December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively 2,827 2,462 Series C convertible preferred stock, $.0001 par value; 625,000 shares authorized; 614,177 shares issued and outstanding; and $84,555 and $75,491 liquidation preference as of December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively. 79,252 69,540 Stockholders' (deficit) equity Preferred stock, $.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively - - Common stock, $.0001 par value; 250,000,000 and 125,000,000 shares authorized; 127,634,012 and 117,682,543 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively 13 12 Treasury stock, 5,106 shares outstanding, at cost as of December 31, 2017 and no shares outstanding as of December 31, 2016. (16) - Additional paid-in capital 624,924 611,844 Accumulated deficit (706,024) (643,419) Total stockholders' deficit (81,103) (31,563) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 605,883 $ 607,740

Schedule 2 BIOSCRIP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Years Ended December 31, 2017 2016 Net revenue $ 817,190 $ 935,589 Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation expense) 545,859 669,958 Gross profit 271,331 265,631 % of revenues 33.2% 28.4% Other operating expenses 163,621 170,718 Bad debt expense 24,107 26,799 General and administrative expenses 40,940 39,225 Change in fair value of equity linked liabilities 2,795 (10,450) Restructuring, acquisition, integration, and other expenses, net 12,356 15,859 Depreciation and amortization expense 26,306 21,551 Interest expense 52,357 38,235 Loss on extinguishment of debt 13,453 - Loss (gain) on dispositions 581 (3,954) Loss from continuing operations, before income taxes (65,185) (32,352) Income tax benefit (expense) 3,900 (2,015) Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes (61,285) (34,367) Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (1,320) (7,139) Net loss $ (62,605) $ (41,506) Accrued dividends on preferred stock (9,376) (8,392) Deemed dividend on preferred stock (701) (692) Loss attributable to common stockholders $ (72,682) $ (50,590) Denominator - Basic and Diluted: Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 123,791 93,740 Loss from continuing operations, basic and diluted $ (0.58) $ (0.46) Income from discontinued operations, basic and diluted (0.01) (0.08) Loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.59) $ (0.54)

Schedule 3 BIOSCRIP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTERLY RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES (in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 3/31/2017 6/30/2017 9/30/2017 12/31/2017 12/31/2017 Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes (18,991) (28,695) (12,404) (1,195) (61,285) Interest expense (12,744) (12,715) (13,175) (13,723) (52,357) Loss on extinguishment of debt - (13,453) - - (13,453) (Loss) gain on dispositions - (685) 33 71 (581) Income tax benefit (expense) (619) (718) (60) 5,297 3,900 Depreciation and amortization expense (6,988) (6,789) (6,552) (5,977) (26,306) Stock-based compensation expense (594) (433) (545) (788) (2,360) Change in fair value of equity linked liabilities - - (1,080) (1,715) (2,795) Restructuring, acquisition, integration, and other expenses, net (1) (3,223) (3,911) (4,037) (1,185) (12,356) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,177 $ 10,009 $ 13,012 $ 16,825 $ 45,023

(1) Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other expenses, net include costs associated with restructuring, acquisition, and integration initiatives such as employee severance costs, certain legal and professional fees, redundant wage costs, impacts recorded from the change in contingent consideration obligations, and other costs related to contract terminations and closed locations.

Schedule 4 BIOSCRIP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTERLY RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES (in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 3/31/2016 6/30/2016 9/30/2016 12/31/2016 12/31/2016 Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes (9,770) (8,309) (11,090) (5,198) (34,367) Interest expense (9,412) (9,469) (9,331) (10,023) (38,235) (Loss) gain on dispositions 939 - 3,015 - 3,954 Income tax benefit (expense) (23) (149) (421) (1,422) (2,015) Depreciation and amortization expense (4,538) (4,252) (4,166) (8,595) (21,551) Stock-based compensation expense (1,474) (519) (1,358) 1,388 (1,963) Change in fair value of equity linked liabilities - - - 10,450 10,450 Restructuring, acquisition, integration, and other expenses, net (1) (2,667) (4,291) (2,368) (6,533) (15,859) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,405 $ 10,371 $ 3,539 $ 9,537 $ 30,852

(1) Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other expenses, net include costs associated with restructuring, acquisition, and integration initiatives such as employee severance costs, certain legal and professional fees, redundant wage costs, impacts recorded from the change in contingent consideration obligations, and other costs related to contract terminations and closed locations.

Schedule 5 BIOSCRIP, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 3/31/2017 6/30/2017 9/30/2017 12/31/2017 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (19,428) $ (29,198) $ (12,517) $ (1,462) $ (62,605) Less: (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (437) (503) (113) (267) (1,320) Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes (18,991) (28,695) (12,404) (1,195) (61,285) Adjustments to reconcile net loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,988 6,789 6,552 5,977 26,306 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 1,318 1,557 1,737 2,386 6,998 Change in fair value of equity linked liabilities - - 1,080 1,715 2,795 Change in deferred income taxes 619 604 646 (5,016) (3,147) Compensation under stock-based compensation plans 521 506 546 787 2,360 Loss (gain) on dispositions - 685 (33) (71) 581 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 13,453 - - 13,453 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables, net of bad debt expense 2,333 6,388 13,875 1,378 23,974 Inventory 5,616 1,727 (346) (8,769) (1,772) Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,601 1,868 (2,436) (3,590) (557) Accounts payable (11,688) (1,065) (4,539) 14,752 (2,540) Amounts due to plan sponsors 645 382 64 (149) 942 Accrued interest (1,157) 1,188 (3,538) 3,507 - Accrued expenses and other liabilities (401) 1,115 (1,453) (1,601) (2,340) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from continuing operations (10,596) 6,502 (249) 10,111 5,768 Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations (437) (503) (5,613) (267) (6,820) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (11,033) 5,999 (5,862) 9,844 (1,052) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,684) (2,608) (753) (3,345) (8,390) Investment in restricted cash (5,132) 77 105 - (4,950) Net cash used in investing activities (6,816) (2,531) (648) (3,345) (13,340) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from priming credit agreement, net 23,060 - - - 23,060 Proceeds from private placement, net of issuance costs 5,052 15,724 - 1 (20,777) Fees attributable to extinguishment of debt - (311) (669) - (980) Borrowings on revolving credit facility 563 - - - 563 Repayments on revolving credit facility (1,000) (54,863) - - (55,863) Borrowing of long-term debt - 294,446 - - 294,446 Principal payments of long-term debt (3,137) (233,633) - - (236,770) Repayments of capital leases (238) (163) (391) (280) (1,072) Net proceeds from exercise of employee stock compensation plans (51) (104) 50 224 119 Net cash provided by financing activities 24,249 21,096 (1,010) (55) 2,726 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 6,400 24,564 (7,520) 6,444 29,888 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 9,569 15,969 40,533 33,013 9,569 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 15,969 $ 40,533 $ 33,013 $ 39,457 $ 39,457

Schedule 6 BIOSCRIP, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 3/31/2016 6/30/2016 9/30/2016 12/31/2016 2016 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (9,536) $ (8,234) $ (11,265) $ (12,471) $ (41,506) Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 233 75 (174) (7,273) (7,139) Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes (9,769) (8,309) (11,091) (5,198) (34,367) Adjustments to reconcile net loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes to net cash (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,538 4,252 4,166 8,595 21,551 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 1,003 986 1,016 1,037 4,042 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 51 51 (4,699) - (4,597) Change in fair value of equity linked liabilities - - - (10,450) (10,450) Change in deferred income taxes 174 178 184 1,509 2,045 Compensation under stock-based compensation plans 1,474 516 1,357 (1,384) 1,963 Loss (gain) on dispositions (939) - (3,015) - (3,954) Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables, net of bad debt expense (4,417) 3,136 8,001 (9,222) (2,502) Inventory 13,867 (3,330) 2,265 (2,786) 10,016 Prepaid expenses and other assets 7,897 (7,575) 8,839 (10,053) (892) Accounts payable (11,995) (4,195) (15,058) 10,731 (20,517) Amounts due to plan sponsors 321 (259) 399 (153) 308 Accrued interest (4,630) 4,438 (4,437) 4,436 (193) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (2,548) (592) (4,701) 10,185 2,344 Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations (4,973) (10,703) (16,774) (2,753) (35,203) Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations (5,989) 76 (175) (1,478) (7,566) Net cash used in operating activities (10,962) (10,627) (16,949) (4,231) (42,769) Cash flows from investing activities: Cash consideration paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired - (67,516) - (67,516) Purchases of property and equipment (2,429) (3,037) (2,578) (1,598) (9,642) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,106 26 3,045 - 4,177 Net cash used in investing activities (1,323) (3,011) (67,049) (1,598) (72,981) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from equity offering, net of $7,133 in offering costs - 83,267 - - 83,267 Deferred and other financing costs - - - - - Borrowings on revolving credit facility 21,000 24,000 39,000 20,300 104,300 Repayments on revolving credit facility (13,000) (47,000) - (4,000) (64,000) Borrowing of long-term debt - - - - - Principal payments of long-term debt (3,137) (3,137) (3,137) (3,139) (12,550) Repayments of capital leases (51) (78) (396) (548) (1,073) Net proceeds from exercise of employee stock compensation plans (53) (40) (59) (50) (202) Net cash provided by financing activities 4,759 57,012 35,408 12,563 109,742 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (7,526) 43,374 (48,590) 6,734 (6,008) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 15,577 8,051 51,425 2,835 15,577 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 8,051 $ 51,425 $ 2,835 $ 9,569 $ 9,569

Schedule 7 BIOSCRIP, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE (dollars in millions, except EPS) Low End High End of Range of Range Revenues $ 710.0 $ 720.0 Loss from continuing operations, net of income tax (51.9) (43.4) Stock Compensation 5.4 4.9 Depreciation & Amortization 27.0 26.0 Interest Expense, net 55.0 54.0 Restructuring Costs 6.0 5.0 Income Tax Expense 2.0 1.0 Preferred Stock Dividends 10.5 10.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 54.0 $ 58.0 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 7.6% 8.1% Diluted Loss Per Common Share $ (0.41) $ (0.34) Weighted-Average Diluted Shares 128,000 128,000

Schedule 8 BIOSCRIP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 3/31/2017 6/30/2017 9/30/2017 12/31/2017 12/31/2017 Net revenue $ 217,810 $ 218,106 $ 198,692 $ 182,582 $ 817,190 Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation expense) 152,226 149,796 131,516 112,321 545,859 Gross profit 65,584 68,310 67,176 70,261 271,331 % of revenues 30.1% 31.3% 33.8% 38.5% 33.2% Other operating expenses 44,358 42,486 38,325 38,452 163,621 Bad debt expense 7,164 6,223 6,600 4,120 24,107 General and administrative expenses 9,478 10,025 9,784 11,653 40,940 Restructuring, acquisition, integration, and other expenses, net 3,223 3,911 4,037 1,185 12,356 Change in fair value of equity linked liabilities - - 1,080 1,715 2,795 Depreciation and amortization expense 6,988 6,789 6,552 5,977 26,306 Interest expense, net 12,745 12,715 13,175 13,722 52,357 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 13,453 - - 13,453 Loss on dispositions - 685 (33) (71) 581 Loss from continuing operations, before income taxes (18,372) (27,977) (12,344) (6,492) (65,185) Income tax expense (619) (718) (60) 5,297 3,900 Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes (18,991) (28,695) (12,404) (1,195) (61,285) Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (437) (503) (113) (267) (1,320) Net loss $ (19,428) $ (29,198) $ (12,517) $ (1,462) $ (62,605) Accrued dividends on preferred stock (2,214) (2,303) (2,394) (2,465) (9,376) Deemed dividends on preferred stock (175) (175) (175) (176) (701) Loss attributable to common stockholders $ (21,817) $ (31,676) $ (15,086) $ (4,103) $ (72,682) Loss per common share: Denominator - Basic and Diluted: Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 118,783 121,189 127,488 127,488 123,791 Loss from continuing operations, basic and diluted $ (0.18) $ (0.26) $ (0.12) $ (0.02) $ (0.58) Income from discontinued operations, basic and diluted - - - (0.01) (0.01) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.18) $ (0.26) $ (0.12) $ (0.03) $ (0.59)

Schedule 9 BIOSCRIP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 3/31/2016 6/30/2016 9/30/2016 12/31/2016 12/31/2016 Net revenue $ 238,462 $ 232,462 $ 224,542 $ 240,123 $ 935,589 Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation expense) 174,230 168,298 161,957 165,473 669,958 Gross profit 64,232 64,164 62,585 74,650 265,631 % of revenues 26.9% 27.6% 27.9% 31.1% 28.4% Other operating expenses 39,658 40,619 42,729 47,712 170,718 Bad debt expense 7,592 4,279 7,727 7,201 26,799 General and administrative expenses 11,051 9,414 9,948 8,812 39,225 Change in fair value of equity linked liabilities - - - (10,450) (10,450) Restructuring, acquisition, integration, and other expenses, net 2,667 4,291 2,368 6,533 15,859 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,538 4,252 4,166 8,595 21,551 Interest expense, net 9,412 9,469 9,331 10,023 38,235 (Gain) on dispositions (939) - (3,015) - (3,954) Loss from continuing operations, before income taxes (9,747) (8,160) (10,669) (3,776) (32,352) Income tax expense (23) (149) (421) (1,422) (2,015) Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes (9,770) (8,309) (11,090) (5,198) (34,367) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 233 75 (174) (7,273) (7,139) Net loss $ (9,537) $ (8,234) $ (11,264) $ (12,471) $ (41,506) Accrued dividends on preferred stock (1,998) (2,056) (2,138) (2,200) (8,392) Deemed dividends on preferred stock (172) (173) (173) (174) (692) Loss attributable to common stockholders $ (11,707) $ (10,463) $ (13,575) $ (14,845) $ (50,590) Loss per common share: Denominator - Basic and Diluted: Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 68,771 73,186 114,826 117,683 93,740 Loss from continuing operations, basic and diluted $ (0.17) $ (0.14) $ (0.12) $ (0.06) $ (0.46) Income from discontinued operations, basic and diluted - - - (0.06) (0.08) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.17) $ (0.14) $ (0.12) $ (0.12) $ (0.54)

