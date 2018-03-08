BioScrip : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results
03/08/2018 | 02:08pm CET
BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOS) ("BioScrip" or the "Company"), the largest
independent national provider of infusion and home care management
solutions, today announced its preliminary 2017 financial results and
provided financial guidance for 2018, subject to the completion of the
Company’s accounting review described below.
4Q 2017 Preliminary Highlights
Net revenue of $182.6 million, including core product mix of 75.7%,
compared to 69.6% in the prior year quarter
Net loss from continuing operations of $1.2 million, compared to $5.2
million in the prior year quarter
Adjusted EBITDA of $16.8 million, 77% above the prior year quarter,
driven by a 740 basis point improvement in gross profit margin and a
$11.6 million reduction in operating expenses
Operating cash flow of $10.1 million, reflecting $15.2 million of
operational and working capital improvements over the prior year
quarter, and $6.9 million of interest payments
Liquidity of $49.5 million at December 31, 2017, consisting of $39.5
million of cash and equivalents and $10.0 million of senior credit
facility availability, compared to $9.6 million of total liquidity at
December 31, 2016
2017 Preliminary Highlights
Net revenue of $817.2 million, including core product mix of 73.8%,
compared to 63.3% in the prior year
Net loss from continuing operations of $61.3 million, compared to
$34.4 million in the prior year
Adjusted EBITDA of $45.0 million, 45% above the prior year, driven by
a 480 basis point improvement in gross profit margin and a $10.3
million reduction in operating expenses
Operating cash flow of $5.8 million, reflecting $51.6 million of
operational and working capital improvements over the prior year, and
$45.4 million of interest payments
“BioScrip concluded 2017 with strong fourth quarter financial results,
delivering significant year-over-year increases in core revenue mix,
gross profit margin, adjusted EBITDA and cash provided by operating
activities. Our fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $16.8 million, a
record amount, indicates our turnaround plan is working,” said Daniel E.
Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The initiatives we
launched in 2017 are producing strong results and continuing to build
momentum. We look forward to more progress in 2018, growing our core
business and expanding our profitability, while making select
investments in people, technology, and infrastructure setting up
BioScrip to have a break out year in 2019. Our expectation for 2019 is
to deliver a minimum of $75 million of Adjusted EBITDA, resulting from
core revenue growth at or above market rates and continued gross margin
expansion and operating expense leverage, coupled with the benefit of
the Cures Fix. As the only independent national home infusion pure play,
we are uniquely positioned to benefit as patient care increasingly
migrates from higher-cost institutional settings to the home, where
better outcomes are also achieved."
Financial Guidance
For full year 2018, the Company is establishing revenue guidance of $710
million to $720 million and adjusted EBITDA guidance of $54 million to
$58 million. The Company expects to incur restructuring expenses of
between $5 million and $6 million in 2018, primarily reflecting costs
related to redesigning and optimizing its revenue cycle management
process. The Company expects capital expenditures in 2018 to be between
$12 million and $14 million, reflecting continued maintenance capital
expenditures as well anticipated investments in select branches to
support growth.
The above guidance does not reflect the adoption of ASC 606, a new
revenue accounting standard to be adopted in the first quarter of 2018,
that requires certain bad debt expenses to be reclassified as a
deduction to revenue. The adoption of ASC 606 is not expected to impact
the Company’s reported operating income or adjusted EBITDA. The Company
expects that, as a result of adopting ASC 606, that a majority of its
bad debt expense will be reclassified as a deduction to revenue. The
Company will provide updated revenue guidance to reflect the adoption of
ASC 606 when it releases its first quarter 2018 financial results.
Company’s Internal Accounting Review
As a result of the detailed review of the Company’s financial statements
performed by the Company’s CFO and interim-CAO during the preparation of
the Company’s financial statements for the full year 2017, the Company
identified internal control deficiencies in connection with account
reconciliations for certain asset and liability accounts. The potential
financial statement errors discovered to date resulting from these
internal control deficiencies do not appear to be material, but the
review is ongoing. The Company, along with its external auditors,
continues to review the possible errors and, if required, will reflect
any necessary revisions and may report one or more internal control
material weaknesses in its upcoming Form 10-K filing. Depending on the
timing of the completion of this review, the Company may need to delay
the filing of the Form 10-K.
Separately, the Company has identified and will report a material
weakness related to certain spreadsheets used to calculate periodic
adjustments to accounts that do not impact Adjusted EBITDA, including
amortization of intangible assets, equity-linked liabilities and the
amortization of discounts and deferred issuance costs of debt. The
material weakness did not have any effect on the Company’s 2017
financial statements.
Schedule 1
BIOSCRIP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except for share amounts)
(unaudited)
December 31,
2017
2016
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
39,457
$
9,569
Restricted cash
4,950
-
Receivables, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $37,912 and
$44,730
as of December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively
87,838
111,811
Inventory
37,271
36,165
Deferred taxes
868
-
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
18,938
18,507
Total current assets
189,322
176,052
Property and equipment, net
27,569
32,535
Goodwill
367,198
365,947
Intangible assets, net
19,505
31,043
Other non-current assets
2,289
2,163
Total assets
$
605,883
$
607,740
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$
1,722
$
18,521
Accounts payable
57,447
59,134
Amounts due to plan sponsors
4,741
3,799
Accrued interest
6,706
6,705
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
34,856
42,191
Total current liabilities
105,472
130,350
Long-term debt, net of current portion
478,866
433,413
Deferred taxes
-
2,281
Other non-current liabilities
20,569
1,257
Total liabilities
604,907
567,301
Series A convertible preferred stock, $.0001 par value; 825,000
shares authorized;
21,645 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017 and
2016; and
$2,916 and $2,603 liquidation preference as December 31, 2017 and
2016, respectively
2,827
2,462
Series C convertible preferred stock, $.0001 par value; 625,000
shares authorized;
614,177 shares issued and outstanding; and $84,555 and $75,491
liquidation
preference as of December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively.
79,252
69,540
Stockholders' (deficit) equity
Preferred stock, $.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no
shares issued and
outstanding as of December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively
-
-
Common stock, $.0001 par value; 250,000,000 and 125,000,000 shares
authorized;
127,634,012 and 117,682,543 shares issued and outstanding as of
December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively
13
12
Treasury stock, 5,106 shares outstanding, at cost as of December 31,
2017 and no shares
outstanding as of December 31, 2016.
(16)
-
Additional paid-in capital
624,924
611,844
Accumulated deficit
(706,024)
(643,419)
Total stockholders' deficit
(81,103)
(31,563)
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
$
605,883
$
607,740
Schedule 2
BIOSCRIP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Years Ended December 31,
2017
2016
Net revenue
$
817,190
$
935,589
Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation expense)
545,859
669,958
Gross profit
271,331
265,631
% of revenues
33.2%
28.4%
Other operating expenses
163,621
170,718
Bad debt expense
24,107
26,799
General and administrative expenses
40,940
39,225
Change in fair value of equity linked liabilities
2,795
(10,450)
Restructuring, acquisition, integration, and other expenses, net
12,356
15,859
Depreciation and amortization expense
26,306
21,551
Interest expense
52,357
38,235
Loss on extinguishment of debt
13,453
-
Loss (gain) on dispositions
581
(3,954)
Loss from continuing operations, before income taxes
(65,185)
(32,352)
Income tax benefit (expense)
3,900
(2,015)
Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes
(61,285)
(34,367)
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(1,320)
(7,139)
Net loss
$
(62,605)
$
(41,506)
Accrued dividends on preferred stock
(9,376)
(8,392)
Deemed dividend on preferred stock
(701)
(692)
Loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(72,682)
$
(50,590)
Denominator - Basic and Diluted:
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
123,791
93,740
Loss from continuing operations, basic and diluted
$
(0.58)
$
(0.46)
Income from discontinued operations, basic and diluted
(0.01)
(0.08)
Loss per common share, basic and diluted
$
(0.59)
$
(0.54)
Schedule 3
BIOSCRIP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
QUARTERLY RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
3/31/2017
6/30/2017
9/30/2017
12/31/2017
12/31/2017
Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes
(18,991)
(28,695)
(12,404)
(1,195)
(61,285)
Interest expense
(12,744)
(12,715)
(13,175)
(13,723)
(52,357)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
(13,453)
-
-
(13,453)
(Loss) gain on dispositions
-
(685)
33
71
(581)
Income tax benefit (expense)
(619)
(718)
(60)
5,297
3,900
Depreciation and amortization expense
(6,988)
(6,789)
(6,552)
(5,977)
(26,306)
Stock-based compensation expense
(594)
(433)
(545)
(788)
(2,360)
Change in fair value of equity linked liabilities
-
-
(1,080)
(1,715)
(2,795)
Restructuring, acquisition, integration, and other expenses, net (1)
(3,223)
(3,911)
(4,037)
(1,185)
(12,356)
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
$
5,177
$
10,009
$
13,012
$
16,825
$
45,023
(1) Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other
expenses, net include costs associated with restructuring,
acquisition, and integration initiatives such as employee severance
costs, certain legal and professional fees, redundant wage costs,
impacts recorded from the change in contingent consideration
obligations, and other costs related to contract terminations and
closed locations.
Schedule 4
BIOSCRIP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
QUARTERLY RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
3/31/2016
6/30/2016
9/30/2016
12/31/2016
12/31/2016
Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes
(9,770)
(8,309)
(11,090)
(5,198)
(34,367)
Interest expense
(9,412)
(9,469)
(9,331)
(10,023)
(38,235)
(Loss) gain on dispositions
939
-
3,015
-
3,954
Income tax benefit (expense)
(23)
(149)
(421)
(1,422)
(2,015)
Depreciation and amortization expense
(4,538)
(4,252)
(4,166)
(8,595)
(21,551)
Stock-based compensation expense
(1,474)
(519)
(1,358)
1,388
(1,963)
Change in fair value of equity linked liabilities
-
-
-
10,450
10,450
Restructuring, acquisition, integration, and other expenses, net (1)
(2,667)
(4,291)
(2,368)
(6,533)
(15,859)
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
$
7,405
$
10,371
$
3,539
$
9,537
$
30,852
(1) Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other
expenses, net include costs associated with restructuring,
acquisition, and integration initiatives such as employee severance
costs, certain legal and professional fees, redundant wage costs,
impacts recorded from the change in contingent consideration
obligations, and other costs related to contract terminations and
closed locations.
Schedule 5
BIOSCRIP, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
3/31/2017
6/30/2017
9/30/2017
12/31/2017
2017
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(19,428)
$
(29,198)
$
(12,517)
$
(1,462)
$
(62,605)
Less: (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(437)
(503)
(113)
(267)
(1,320)
Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes
(18,991)
(28,695)
(12,404)
(1,195)
(61,285)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss from continuing operations, net of
income taxes to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
6,988
6,789
6,552
5,977
26,306
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount
1,318
1,557
1,737
2,386
6,998
Change in fair value of equity linked liabilities
-
-
1,080
1,715
2,795
Change in deferred income taxes
619
604
646
(5,016)
(3,147)
Compensation under stock-based compensation plans
521
506
546
787
2,360
Loss (gain) on dispositions
-
685
(33)
(71)
581
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
13,453
-
-
13,453
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Receivables, net of bad debt expense
2,333
6,388
13,875
1,378
23,974
Inventory
5,616
1,727
(346)
(8,769)
(1,772)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
3,601
1,868
(2,436)
(3,590)
(557)
Accounts payable
(11,688)
(1,065)
(4,539)
14,752
(2,540)
Amounts due to plan sponsors
645
382
64
(149)
942
Accrued interest
(1,157)
1,188
(3,538)
3,507
-
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(401)
1,115
(1,453)
(1,601)
(2,340)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from continuing
operations
(10,596)
6,502
(249)
10,111
5,768
Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations
(437)
(503)
(5,613)
(267)
(6,820)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(11,033)
5,999
(5,862)
9,844
(1,052)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(1,684)
(2,608)
(753)
(3,345)
(8,390)
Investment in restricted cash
(5,132)
77
105
-
(4,950)
Net cash used in investing activities
(6,816)
(2,531)
(648)
(3,345)
(13,340)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from priming credit agreement, net
23,060
-
-
-
23,060
Proceeds from private placement, net of issuance costs
5,052
15,724
-
1
(20,777)
Fees attributable to extinguishment of debt
-
(311)
(669)
-
(980)
Borrowings on revolving credit facility
563
-
-
-
563
Repayments on revolving credit facility
(1,000)
(54,863)
-
-
(55,863)
Borrowing of long-term debt
-
294,446
-
-
294,446
Principal payments of long-term debt
(3,137)
(233,633)
-
-
(236,770)
Repayments of capital leases
(238)
(163)
(391)
(280)
(1,072)
Net proceeds from exercise of employee stock compensation plans
(51)
(104)
50
224
119
Net cash provided by financing activities
24,249
21,096
(1,010)
(55)
2,726
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
6,400
24,564
(7,520)
6,444
29,888
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
9,569
15,969
40,533
33,013
9,569
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
$
15,969
$
40,533
$
33,013
$
39,457
$
39,457
Schedule 6
BIOSCRIP, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
3/31/2016
6/30/2016
9/30/2016
12/31/2016
2016
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(9,536)
$
(8,234)
$
(11,265)
$
(12,471)
$
(41,506)
Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
233
75
(174)
(7,273)
(7,139)
Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes
(9,769)
(8,309)
(11,091)
(5,198)
(34,367)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss from continuing operations, net of
income taxes to net cash (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
4,538
4,252
4,166
8,595
21,551
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount
1,003
986
1,016
1,037
4,042
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
51
51
(4,699)
-
(4,597)
Change in fair value of equity linked liabilities
-
-
-
(10,450)
(10,450)
Change in deferred income taxes
174
178
184
1,509
2,045
Compensation under stock-based compensation plans
1,474
516
1,357
(1,384)
1,963
Loss (gain) on dispositions
(939)
-
(3,015)
-
(3,954)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Receivables, net of bad debt expense
(4,417)
3,136
8,001
(9,222)
(2,502)
Inventory
13,867
(3,330)
2,265
(2,786)
10,016
Prepaid expenses and other assets
7,897
(7,575)
8,839
(10,053)
(892)
Accounts payable
(11,995)
(4,195)
(15,058)
10,731
(20,517)
Amounts due to plan sponsors
321
(259)
399
(153)
308
Accrued interest
(4,630)
4,438
(4,437)
4,436
(193)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(2,548)
(592)
(4,701)
10,185
2,344
Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations
(4,973)
(10,703)
(16,774)
(2,753)
(35,203)
Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations
(5,989)
76
(175)
(1,478)
(7,566)
Net cash used in operating activities
(10,962)
(10,627)
(16,949)
(4,231)
(42,769)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Cash consideration paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired
-
(67,516)
-
(67,516)
Purchases of property and equipment
(2,429)
(3,037)
(2,578)
(1,598)
(9,642)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
1,106
26
3,045
-
4,177
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,323)
(3,011)
(67,049)
(1,598)
(72,981)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from equity offering, net of $7,133 in offering costs
-
83,267
-
-
83,267
Deferred and other financing costs
-
-
-
-
-
Borrowings on revolving credit facility
21,000
24,000
39,000
20,300
104,300
Repayments on revolving credit facility
(13,000)
(47,000)
-
(4,000)
(64,000)
Borrowing of long-term debt
-
-
-
-
-
Principal payments of long-term debt
(3,137)
(3,137)
(3,137)
(3,139)
(12,550)
Repayments of capital leases
(51)
(78)
(396)
(548)
(1,073)
Net proceeds from exercise of employee stock compensation plans
(53)
(40)
(59)
(50)
(202)
Net cash provided by financing activities
4,759
57,012
35,408
12,563
109,742
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(7,526)
43,374
(48,590)
6,734
(6,008)
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
15,577
8,051
51,425
2,835
15,577
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
$
8,051
$
51,425
$
2,835
$
9,569
$
9,569
Schedule 7
BIOSCRIP, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE
(dollars in millions, except EPS)
Low End
High End
of Range
of Range
Revenues
$ 710.0
$ 720.0
Loss from continuing operations, net of income tax
(51.9)
(43.4)
Stock Compensation
5.4
4.9
Depreciation & Amortization
27.0
26.0
Interest Expense, net
55.0
54.0
Restructuring Costs
6.0
5.0
Income Tax Expense
2.0
1.0
Preferred Stock Dividends
10.5
10.5
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 54.0
$ 58.0
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
7.6%
8.1%
Diluted Loss Per Common Share
$ (0.41)
$ (0.34)
Weighted-Average Diluted Shares
128,000
128,000
Schedule 8
BIOSCRIP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
3/31/2017
6/30/2017
9/30/2017
12/31/2017
12/31/2017
Net revenue
$
217,810
$
218,106
$
198,692
$
182,582
$
817,190
Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation expense)
152,226
149,796
131,516
112,321
545,859
Gross profit
65,584
68,310
67,176
70,261
271,331
% of revenues
30.1%
31.3%
33.8%
38.5%
33.2%
Other operating expenses
44,358
42,486
38,325
38,452
163,621
Bad debt expense
7,164
6,223
6,600
4,120
24,107
General and administrative expenses
9,478
10,025
9,784
11,653
40,940
Restructuring, acquisition, integration, and other expenses, net
3,223
3,911
4,037
1,185
12,356
Change in fair value of equity linked liabilities
-
-
1,080
1,715
2,795
Depreciation and amortization expense
6,988
6,789
6,552
5,977
26,306
Interest expense, net
12,745
12,715
13,175
13,722
52,357
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
13,453
-
-
13,453
Loss on dispositions
-
685
(33)
(71)
581
Loss from continuing operations, before income taxes
(18,372)
(27,977)
(12,344)
(6,492)
(65,185)
Income tax expense
(619)
(718)
(60)
5,297
3,900
Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes
(18,991)
(28,695)
(12,404)
(1,195)
(61,285)
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(437)
(503)
(113)
(267)
(1,320)
Net loss
$
(19,428)
$
(29,198)
$
(12,517)
$
(1,462)
$
(62,605)
Accrued dividends on preferred stock
(2,214)
(2,303)
(2,394)
(2,465)
(9,376)
Deemed dividends on preferred stock
(175)
(175)
(175)
(176)
(701)
Loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(21,817)
$
(31,676)
$
(15,086)
$
(4,103)
$
(72,682)
Loss per common share:
Denominator - Basic and Diluted:
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
118,783
121,189
127,488
127,488
123,791
Loss from continuing operations, basic and diluted
$
(0.18)
$
(0.26)
$
(0.12)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.58)
Income from discontinued operations, basic and diluted
-
-
-
(0.01)
(0.01)
Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
$
(0.18)
$
(0.26)
$
(0.12)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.59)
Schedule 9
BIOSCRIP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
3/31/2016
6/30/2016
9/30/2016
12/31/2016
12/31/2016
Net revenue
$
238,462
$
232,462
$
224,542
$
240,123
$
935,589
Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation expense)
174,230
168,298
161,957
165,473
669,958
Gross profit
64,232
64,164
62,585
74,650
265,631
% of revenues
26.9%
27.6%
27.9%
31.1%
28.4%
Other operating expenses
39,658
40,619
42,729
47,712
170,718
Bad debt expense
7,592
4,279
7,727
7,201
26,799
General and administrative expenses
11,051
9,414
9,948
8,812
39,225
Change in fair value of equity linked liabilities
-
-
-
(10,450)
(10,450)
Restructuring, acquisition, integration, and other expenses, net
2,667
4,291
2,368
6,533
15,859
Depreciation and amortization expense
4,538
4,252
4,166
8,595
21,551
Interest expense, net
9,412
9,469
9,331
10,023
38,235
(Gain) on dispositions
(939)
-
(3,015)
-
(3,954)
Loss from continuing operations, before income taxes
(9,747)
(8,160)
(10,669)
(3,776)
(32,352)
Income tax expense
(23)
(149)
(421)
(1,422)
(2,015)
Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes
(9,770)
(8,309)
(11,090)
(5,198)
(34,367)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
233
75
(174)
(7,273)
(7,139)
Net loss
$
(9,537)
$
(8,234)
$
(11,264)
$
(12,471)
$
(41,506)
Accrued dividends on preferred stock
(1,998)
(2,056)
(2,138)
(2,200)
(8,392)
Deemed dividends on preferred stock
(172)
(173)
(173)
(174)
(692)
Loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(11,707)
$
(10,463)
$
(13,575)
$
(14,845)
$
(50,590)
Loss per common share:
Denominator - Basic and Diluted:
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
68,771
73,186
114,826
117,683
93,740
Loss from continuing operations, basic and diluted
$
(0.17)
$
(0.14)
$
(0.12)
$
(0.06)
$
(0.46)
Income from discontinued operations, basic and diluted