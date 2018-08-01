Log in
Biotest AG: Biotest has closed a transaction to sell all of its plasma collection centres in the United States to Grifols

08/01/2018 | 06:18pm CEST

01.08.2018 / 18:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Biotest has closed a transaction to sell all of its plasma collection centres in the United States to Grifols

- Federal Trade Commission (FTC) approved sale of Biotest US Corporation and its operating subsidiary

- Grifols paid USD 286 million for the acquisition of these assets

Dreieich, 01 August 2018. Biotest AG announces today that the approval of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the U.S. antitrust authority, for the sale of Biotest US Corporation and its operating subsidiary, Biotest Pharmaceuticals Corporation (BPC), to the acquiring company Grifols Shared Services North America Inc., a subsidiary of Grifols S.A. was granted. The transaction has now been approved by all competent authorities.

With the approval of the FTC, the last remaining condition for the transfer of shares in the US companies was met. With the sale, Biotest AG will receive a purchase price of USD 286 million. Biotest AG has entered into the agreement on the sale of its US companies in connection with the approval by the US authority CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States) of the voluntary takeover bid by Tiancheng (Germany) Pharmaceutical Holdings AG, the acquisition company of Creat Group Corporation. Until the sale could be completed, Biotest AG had transferred the US companies to an US Trust.

About Biotest
Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumins based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. In addition Biotest develops monoclonal antibodies in the indications of cancer of plasma cells and systemic lupus erythematosus which are produced by recombinant technologies. Biotest has more than 1,600 employees worldwide. The preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the SDAX on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP acted as legal advisors for the transaction.

IR contact
Dr. Monika Buttkereit
phone: +49-6103-801-4406
email: [email protected]

PR contact
Dirk Neumüller
phone: +49-6103-801-269
email: [email protected]

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

Ordinary shares: securities' ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201
Preference shares: securities' ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235
Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate

Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.

01.08.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Disclaimer

Biotest AG published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 16:17:03 UTC
