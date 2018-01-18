BioTime : AgeX CEO Michael D. West to Present in Plenary Session at The World Stem Cell Summit on “Stem Cell Innovations That Will Change the World”

AgeX
Therapeutics, Inc., a subsidiary of BioTime,
Inc. (NYSE American: BTX), today announced that AgeX will present in a
Plenary session, “Stem Cell Innovations That Will Change the World –
Part 2,” at the World Stem Cell Summit (WSCS)
on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at the Hyatt
Regency Miami. AgeX CEO Michael D. West, Ph.D. will provide an
update on AgeX’s core programs in cardiovascular and metabolic disease,
including an update on the emerging technology of induced Tissue
Regeneration (iTRTM). iTR has the potential to reverse
developmental aging, and when applied in the practice of medicine, may
unlock the ability of human tissues to regenerate. Also participating in
the session will be AgeX’s Vice President of New Technology Discovery,
Aubrey de Grey, Ph.D.
More information on the session follows.
Plenary Session: Stem
Cell Innovations that will Change the World – Part 2
Date:
Thursday, January 25
Time: 10:00-11:00 AM EST
AgeX
Speakers: Dr. West and Dr. de Grey
A recording will be made available on the AgeX website.
Dr. West’s presentation at last year’s WSCS is available here.
About AgeX Therapeutics
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc., a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc. (NYSE American:
BTX), is a biotechnology company applying technology relating to
cellular immortality and regenerative biology to aging and age-related
diseases. The company has three initial areas of product development:
pluripotent stem cell-derived brown adipocytes (AGEX-BAT1); vascular
progenitors (AGEX-VASC1); and induced Tissue Regeneration (iTR). Initial
planned indications for these products are Type 2 diabetes, cardiac
ischemia, and tissue regeneration respectively. For more information,
please visit www.agexinc.com
About BioTime
BioTime is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on
developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative
diseases. The Company’s current clinical programs are targeting three
primary sectors, aesthetics, ophthalmology and cell and drug delivery.
Its clinical programs are based on two platform technologies:
pluripotent cells, which can become any type of cell in the human body,
and cell/drug delivery. Renevia®, a cell delivery product, met its
primary endpoint in an EU pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of
facial lipoatrophy in HIV patients in 2017. Submission for approval of
Renevia® in the EU is expected to be early 2018, with possible approval
and commercial launch in 2018. There were no device related serious
adverse events reported. OpRegen®, a retinal pigment epithelium
transplant therapy, is in a Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the
treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of
blindness in developing countries. There were no related serious adverse
events reported. BioTime also has significant equity holdings in two
publicly traded companies, Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE
American: AST) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), and a
private company, AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.
BioTime common stock is traded on the NYSE American and TASE under the
symbol BTX. For more information, please visit www.biotime.com or
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this release are “forward-looking
statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. Statements pertaining to product technology,
clinical development, regulatory approval timelines, the success of
potential cosmetic applications and potential opportunities for BioTime,
Inc. and its subsidiaries, along with other statements about the future
expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by
management constitute forward-looking statements. Any statements that
are not historical fact including, but not limited to statements that
contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,”
“expects,” “estimates” should also be considered forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties,
including, without limitation, risks inherent in the development and/or
commercialization of potential products, uncertainty in the results of
clinical trials or regulatory approvals, need and ability to obtain
future capital, and maintenance of intellectual property rights. Actual
results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these
forward-looking statements and as such should be evaluated together with
the many uncertainties that affect the business of BioTime, Inc. and its
subsidiaries, particularly those mentioned in the cautionary statements
found in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of its Annual Reports
on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with
the SEC (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov).
Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking
statements to change. BioTime specifically disclaims any obligation or
intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a
result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of
this release, except as required by applicable law.
