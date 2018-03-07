BioTime : Announces DSMB Approval to Proceed to Cohort 4 of the OpRegen® Clinical Trial

BioTime, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology
company focused on addressing degenerative diseases, today announced
that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has approved
initiation of the fourth cohort for the ongoing OpRegen®
clinical trial. The DSMB is an independent group of medical experts
closely monitoring the Phase I/IIa OpRegen® clinical trial.
The approval was based on the continued safety observed throughout the
first three cohorts. Although safety will remain the main focus of
cohort 4, the fourth cohort will include earlier stage dry-AMD patients
with better vision than the previous three cohorts. Cohort 4 will also
include a wide range of preliminary functional assessments, such as best
corrected visual acuity. These earlier stage patients, would likely be
the target patient population for this therapy. BioTime expects to share
initial data from cohort 4 in Q4 2018.
“This DSMB approval, which now includes enrollment of patients in
earlier stages of dry-AMD, is an important milestone for the OpRegen
study,” said Adi Mohanty, Co-Chief Executive Officer at BioTime. “We are
excited to move towards this expected target patient population and look
forward to sharing data from cohort 4 later this year. We are happy with
the continued progress of OpRegen, as dry-AMD is estimated to affect
more than 25 million worldwide and is one of the leading causes of
blindness in people over the age of 60.”
The Company recently announced that interim data from the Phase I/IIa
OpRegen® trial would be presented at the upcoming Association
for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology meeting taking place from April
29th – May 3rd, 2018 in Honolulu, Hawaii. The
poster presentation will take place on April 29th, 2018 from
8:15am – 10:00am local time at the Hawaii Convention Center.
About OpRegen®
OpRegen®, which is being studied for the treatment of the dry
form of AMD, consists of a suspension of Retinal Pigment Epithelial
(RPE) cells that are delivered subretinally during a simple intraocular
injection. RPE cells are essential components of the back lining of the
retina, and function to help nourish the retina including
photoreceptors. A proprietary process that drives the differentiation of
human pluripotent stem cells is used to generate high purity OpRegen® RPE
cells. OpRegen® RPE cells are also “xeno-free," meaning that
no animal products are used at any point in the derivation and
production process. The avoidance of the use of animal products
eliminates some potential safety concerns. Preclinical studies in rats
have shown that following a single subretinal injection of OpRegen®,
the cells can rapidly organize into its natural monolayer structure in
the subretinal space and survive throughout the lifetime of the animal.
OpRegen® is designed to be an “off-the-shelf” allogeneic
(non-patient specific) product. Unlike treatments that require multiple,
frequent injections into the eye, it is expected that OpRegen® would
be administered in a single procedure. OpRegen® was granted
Fast Track designation from the FDA, which allows more frequent
interactions with the agency, and eligibility for accelerated approval
and priority review. OpRegen® is a registered trademark of
Cell Cure Neurosciences Ltd., a majority-owned subsidiary of BioTime,
Inc.
About BioTime, Inc.
BioTime is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on
degenerative diseases. Its clinical programs are based on two platform
technologies: cell replacement and cell/drug delivery. With its cell
replacement platform, BioTime is creating new cells and tissues with its
proprietary pluripotent cell technologies. These cells and tissues are
developed to replace those that are either rendered dysfunctional or
lost due to degenerative diseases. BioTime’s cell/drug delivery programs
are based upon its proprietary HyStem® cell and drug
delivery matrix technology. HyStem® was designed to
provide for the transfer, retention, engraftment and metabolic support
of cellular replacement therapy. BioTime’s lead cell delivery clinical
program, Renevia®, which consists of our proprietary HyStem® cell-transplantation
delivery matrix combined with the patient's own adipose progenitor cells
(Fat), met its primary endpoint in an EU pivotal clinical trial for the
treatment of facial lipoatrophy in HIV patients in 2017. Submission for
approval of Renevia® in the EU is expected to be early 2018,
with possible approval in 2018. There were no device related serious
adverse events reported to date. Our lead cell replacement clinical
program, OpRegen®, which is a retinal pigment epithelium
transplant therapy, is in a Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the
treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of
blindness in developing countries. There were no related serious adverse
events reported to date. BioTime also has significant equity holdings in
two publicly traded companies, Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE
American: AST) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), and a
private company, AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.
BioTime common stock is traded on the NYSE American and TASE under the
symbol BTX. For more information, please visit www.biotime.com or
connect with the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube,
and Google+.
To receive ongoing BioTime corporate communications, please click on the
following link to join the Company’s email alert list: http://news.biotime.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180307005350/en/