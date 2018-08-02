BioTime : Announces Distribution Ratio for Distribution of AgeX Therapeutics Shares

BioTime, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on degenerative diseases, today announced that its Board of Directors has set the distribution ratio for the distribution of AgeX Therapeutics shares owned by BioTime on a pro-rata basis to eligible BioTime shareholders.

BioTime shareholders as of the record date will be entitled to receive one share of AgeX common stock for every 10 shares of BioTime common stock held. BioTime shares traded after July 30, 2018, one day before the record date, and on or before the date of the distribution will trade with a “due bill.” Trading with a “due bill” means that if shares of BioTime common stock are sold after July 30, 2018, but on or before the date of the distribution, the right to receive shares of AgeX common stock in this distribution will transfer to the buyer of BioTime shares.

Fractional shares of AgeX will not be distributed to BioTime shareholders. Instead, the fractional shares of AgeX will be aggregated and sold in the open market, with the net proceeds distributed pro rata in the form of cash payments to BioTime shareholders who would otherwise receive AgeX fractional shares.

After the distribution, BioTime will hold approximately 16.1 million shares of AgeX.

The record date for this distribution was the close of business on July 31, 2018. BioTime has not set a distribution date but expects the distribution to occur by the end of September 2018.

BioTime shareholders will not be required to take any action in order to receive shares of AgeX common stock through this distribution, meaning that they will not have to surrender or exchange BioTime common stock in order to receive shares of AgeX common stock.

Currently, there is no trading market for AgeX common stock, and there can be no assurance that an active public market will ever develop. AgeX plans to apply to list its common stock for trading on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol AGE, however, there can be no assurance that AgeX’s listing application will be approved. Completion of the distribution of AgeX shares to BioTime shareholders is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including the Registration Statement on Form 10, filed by AgeX, declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

For more detail on AgeX’s business, risk factors, and uncertainties, shareholders should carefully review the AgeX draft Information Statement filed as an exhibit to Amendment No. 1 to its Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of a definitive Information Statement relating to the distribution, when available, will be mailed to all BioTime shareholders entitled to receive AgeX common stock in the distribution.

This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About AgeX Therapeutics

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc., a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX), is a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for age-related degenerative disease. The company’s mission is to apply the proprietary technology platform related to telomerase-mediated cell immortality and regenerative biology to address a broad range of diseases of aging. The products under development include two cell-based therapies derived from telomerase-positive pluripotent stem cells and two product candidates derived from the company’s proprietary induced Tissue Regeneration (iTR™) technology. AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-VASC1 are cell-based therapies in the preclinical stage of development comprised of young regenerative cells formulated in the company’s proprietary HyStem® matrix designed to correct metabolic imbalances in aging and to restore vascular support in ischemic tissues respectively. AGEX-iTR1547 is a drug-based formulation in preclinical development intended to restore regenerative potential in a wide array of aged tissues afflicted with degenerative disease using the company’s proprietary iTR technology. Renelon™ is a first-generation iTR product designed to promote scarless tissue repair which the Company plans to initially develop as a topically-administered device for commercial development through a 510(k) application. In addition to the product candidates in early development, the company, through its LifeMap subsidiary, currently markets genomic interpretation algorithms. In addition, the company, through its ESI BIO division, markets Cytiva®, comprised of PSC-derived heart muscle cells used in screening drugs for efficacy and safety.

About BioTime, Inc.

BioTime is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on degenerative diseases. Its clinical programs are based on two platform technologies: cell replacement and cell/drug delivery. With its cell replacement platform, BioTime is producing new cells and tissues with its proprietary pluripotent cell technologies. These cells and tissues are developed to replace those that are either rendered dysfunctional or lost due to degenerative diseases or injuries. BioTime’s cell/drug delivery programs are based upon its proprietary HyStem® cell and drug delivery matrix technology. HyStem® was designed, in part, to provide for the transfer, retention and/or engraftment of cellular replacement therapies. BioTime’s lead cell delivery clinical program is Renevia®, which consists of HyStem® combined with the patient's own adipose (fat) progenitor cells. Renevia® met its primary endpoint in an EU pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of facial lipoatrophy in HIV patients in 2017. BioTime has submitted Renevia® for CE Mark approval in the EU. There were no device related serious adverse events reported to date. BioTime’s lead cell replacement product candidate is OpRegen®, a retinal pigment epithelium transplant therapy, which is in a Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in the developed world. There have been no unexpected serious adverse events reported to date. BioTime also has significant equity holdings in two publicly traded companies, Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: AST) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), and a private company, AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.

BioTime common stock is traded on the NYSE American and TASE under the symbol BTX. For more information, please visit www.biotime.com or connect with the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and Google+.

To receive ongoing BioTime corporate communications, please click on the following link to join the Company’s email alert list: http://news.biotime.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not historical fact including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” should also be considered forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release regarding: (a) any value to BioTime shareholders of the AgeX common stock; (b) BioTime's plans or expectations for the distribution; and (c) potential listing of AgeX common stock on NYSE American, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties, include, without limitation: (i) the possibility that BioTime shareholders may realize little or no value from the AgeX common stock; (ii) the potential inability of BioTime to complete distribution in a timely manner or at all, including as a result of the failure of BioTime and/or AgeX to obtain or maintain required federal and state registrations and qualifications necessary to enable the distribution, and related transactions; (iii) the possibility of litigation that could arise as a result of or in connection with the distribution and related transactions; and (iv) that there is no existing public market for AgeX common stock, nor may a public market for such securities ever develop. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and as such should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the business of BioTime, Inc. and its subsidiaries, particularly those mentioned in the cautionary statements found in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of BioTime’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. BioTime specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801006079/en/