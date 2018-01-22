Bioverativ : Sanofi near deal to buy Bioverativ for more than $11.5 billion - WSJ

Sanofi SA (>> Sanofi) is said to be near a deal to buy drug maker Bioverativ Inc (>> Bioverativ Inc) for more than $11.5 billion (8.30 billion pounds), the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal, which could be announced as soon as Monday, would value Bioverativ at about $105 a share, the Journal reported. (http://on.wsj.com/2mYJulp)

Sanofi and Bioverativ were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)