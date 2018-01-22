Log in
4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Bioverativ Inc    BIVV

BIOVERATIV INC (BIVV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/19 10:00:00 pm
64.11 USD   +2.17%
Bioverativ : Sanofi near deal to buy Bioverativ for more than $11.5 billion - WSJ

01/22/2018 | 03:02am CET
FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen in front of the entrance at the headquarters of French drugmaker Sanofi in Paris

Sanofi SA (>> Sanofi) is said to be near a deal to buy drug maker Bioverativ Inc (>> Bioverativ Inc) for more than $11.5 billion (8.30 billion pounds), the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal, which could be announced as soon as Monday, would value Bioverativ at about $105 a share, the Journal reported. (http://on.wsj.com/2mYJulp)

Sanofi and Bioverativ were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

The deal, which could be announced as soon as Monday, would value Bioverativ at about $105 a share, the Journal reported. (http://on.wsj.com/2mYJulp)

Sanofi and Bioverativ were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

Stocks treated in this article : Sanofi, Bioverativ Inc
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 1 162 M
EBIT 2017 504 M
Net income 2017 294 M
Finance 2017 403 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 22,87
P/E ratio 2018 18,81
EV / Sales 2017 5,62x
EV / Sales 2018 4,50x
Capitalization 6 937 M
Chart BIOVERATIV INC
Duration : Period :
Bioverativ Inc Technical Analysis Chart | BIVV | US09075E1001 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BIOVERATIV INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 69,6 $
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John G. Cox Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian S. Posner Chairman
John Greene CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Timothy J. R. Harris Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Alexander John Denner Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOVERATIV INC15.58%6 937
GILEAD SCIENCES14.10%105 754
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.76%39 951
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-0.50%39 917
GENMAB10.50%11 762
EXELIXIS, INC.-9.57%8 284
