BK Technologies Inc : BK Technologies to Host Second Quarter and Six Months 2018 Conference Call on Thursday, August 2, 2018

07/25/2018 | 02:16pm CEST

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2018 / BK Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BKTI), a company that designs, manufactures and markets two-way radio communications equipment, will host an investor conference call to discuss its operating results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018 on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 9:00 a.m., EDT. On the call will be Timothy Vitou, President, and William Kelly, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The Company plans to release its financial and operating results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018 after the close of stock market trading on Wednesday, August 1, 2018.

Shareholders and interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 877-407-8031 (international and local participants dial 201-689-8031) and asking to be connected to the "BK Technologies, Inc. Conference Call". The call will also be webcast at www.bktechnologies.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software to listen to the webcast. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's web site for thirty (30) days following the call at www.bktechnologies.com. A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after completion of the call until August 12, 2018 by dialing 877-481-4010 #34109 (international/local participants dial 919-882-2331 #34109).

About BK Technologies

As an American manufacturer for over 70 years, BK Technologies is deeply rooted in the public safety communications industry, manufacturing high-specification communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. Advances include a broad new line of leading digital two?way radios compliant with APCO Project 25 specifications. BK Technologies' products are manufactured and distributed worldwide under BK Radio and RELM brand names. The Company maintains its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida and can be contacted through its website at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1?800?821?2900. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI".

Company Contact:

BK Technologies, Inc.
William P. Kelly, EVP & CFO
(321) 984-1414

SOURCE: BK Technologies, Inc.


© Accesswire 2018
