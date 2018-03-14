Log in
News Summary

BlackBerry to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results on March 28, 2018

03/14/2018 | 11:01pm CET

WATERLOO, Ontario, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) (TSX:BB) will report results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 at 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. The conference can be accessed by dialing 888-394-8218 or live streamed on the company’s website at http://ca.blackberry.com/company/investors/events.html.

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 11 a.m. ET on March 28 by dialing 888-203-1112 and entering Conference ID #5199837. It will also be available at the link above.  

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry is a cybersecurity software and services company dedicated to securing the enterprise of things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company was founded in 1984 and operates in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Middle East, Latin America and Africa. The Company trades under the ticker symbols “BB” on the Toronto Stock Exchange and “BB” on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.BlackBerry.com.

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
519-888-7465
[email protected]

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
519-597-7273
[email protected]


 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
