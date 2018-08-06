Blackham Resources Ltd Diggers and Dealers Presentation 2018

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Blackham Resources Ltd (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) provides the Company's Diggers and Dealers Presentation 2018.



COMPANY OVERVIEW



- Outstanding long-term upside from dominant land position and 6.5Moz resource base (65Mt @ 3.1g/t Au (1))



- Gold production in Jun'18 half of 40koz



- Production guidance FY19 ~ 77k-89koz



- Drilling has advanced brownfield opportunities to strengthen and lengthen reserves



- Operating cash flows improving balance sheet and funding growth opportunities



- 1.2Moz reserves (15Mt @ 2.6g/t Au (2)) with long mine life



- Expansion PFS Study confirmed plan to grow production to 200kozpa with long mine life(2)



1) Refer to ASX release dated 12th October 2017



2) Refer to ASX released dated 30th August 2017



To view the full presentation, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/P37DT3H0







About Blackham Resources Ltd:



Blackham Resources Limited (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF), is an emerging gold producer focused on its Matilda Gold Project in Western Australia where mining and production is imminent. The Matilda/Wiluna Gold Operation incorporates over 1,000 square kilometres of tenements containing total JORC 2012 resources of 63Mt @ 3.2 g/t for 6.4Moz of gold. These tenements cover around 55 kilometres of strike along the Wiluna Mine Sequence and 10 kilometres of strike along the Coles Find Sequence. The Wiluna Mine and Coles Find Sequence has historically produced 4 million ounces of gold.



All the deposits are within 26 kilometres by existing haul roads of Blackhams recently acquired Gold Plant. With exploration prospects at Mt Poole, Monarch, Carroll Prior, Red Lady, Zenith, Island and Albion in the Lakeway area provides the company with excellent exploration areas for potential future projects.





Source:



Blackham Resources Ltd





Contact:

Milan Jerkovic Executive Chairman T: +61-8-9322-6418 Bryan Dixon Managing Director T: +61-8-9322-6418 Jim Malone Investor Relations T: +61-419-537-714 Chantelle O Sullivan Media Relations Citadel-MAGNUS T: +61-8-6160-4901