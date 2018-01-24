Log in
Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Whether the Sale of Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. to Silver Lake and P2 Capital Partners for $45.25 Per Share is Fair to Shareholders - HAWK

01/24/2018 | 08:03pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. ("Blackhawk Network" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HAWK) stock prior to January 16, 2018.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Blackhawk Network to Silver Lake and P2 Capital Partners for $45.25 per share in cash. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/mna/blackhawk-network-holdings-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation concerns whether the Board of Blackhawk Network breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Silver Lake and P2 Capital Partners are underpaying for Blackhawk Network shares, thus unlawfully harming Blackhawk Network shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© Accesswire 2018
