Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Whether the Sale of Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. to Silver Lake and P2 Capital Partners for $45.25 Per Share is Fair to Shareholders – HAWK

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:
To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Blackhawk Network Holdings,
Inc. (“Blackhawk Network” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:HAWK) stock prior
to January 16, 2018.
You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced
an investigation into the fairness of the sale
of Blackhawk Network to Silver Lake and P2 Capital Partners for
$45.25 per share in cash. To learn more about the action and your
rights, go to:
http://www.zlk.com/mna/blackhawk-network-holdings-inc
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or
by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There
is no cost or obligation to you.
The investigation concerns whether the Board of Blackhawk Network
breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately
shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and
whether Silver Lake and P2 Capital Partners are underpaying for
Blackhawk Network shares, thus unlawfully harming Blackhawk Network
shareholders.
Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York,
Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have
extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving
financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in
securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of
dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please
feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney
advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard
Korsinsky, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel:
(212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180116006461/en/