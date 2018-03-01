Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BlackRock    BLK

BLACKROCK (BLK)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

BlackRock : says outside commentaries on index funds could pose risk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2018 | 12:21am CET
FILE PHOTO: BlackRock logo at the BlackRock Japan headquarters in Tokyo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, on Wednesday said that commentary by third parties suggesting possible adverse impacts from the growth in index investing could pose a risk to its business.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, on Wednesday said that commentary by third parties suggesting possible adverse impacts from the growth in index investing could pose a risk to its business.

"As a leader in the index investing and asset management industry, BlackRock has been the subject of third-party commentary citing concerns about the growth of index investing," the company said in a new risk disclosure its annual report, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"If the conclusions advanced by such commentators were to gain traction or result in the enactment of policy measures that place limits on asset managers, BlackRock's business operations, reputation or financial condition may be adversely affected," it said.

Most publicly traded U.S. companies are required to file annual 10-K reports with securities regulators, disclosing among other details their most essential risks in plain language.

Criticism of index investing is not new, but BlackRock's highlighting a particular thread of concern as a primary risk factor in this way is. The company manages $1.8 trillion in iShares-brand exchange-traded funds (ETFs), most of which track an index, and another $2.4 trillion in non-ETF index funds.

BlackRock zeroed in on one argument about index investing that says index funds' "common ownership" of several companies in a single market segment reduces competition between those companies, imposing a cost on society that may need to be regulated. The asset management company and other researchers have disputed academic studies coming to that conclusion.

BlackRock also referenced commentary about the risk of index investing "to distort investment flows, create stock price bubbles, or conversely, exacerbate a decline in market prices."

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Trevor Hunnicutt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK
12:21aBLACKROCK : says outside commentaries on index funds could pose risk
RE
02/28BLACKROCK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
02/28TrueNoord closes financing facility for five Embraer E190-100 regional aircra..
AQ
02/28NOTIFICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE : BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limi..
AQ
02/28Gun company investors push for change after Florida school shooting
AQ
02/27NOKIAN TYRES : Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market a..
AQ
02/26NOTIFICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE : BlackRock, Inc. increased holding in Wärt..
AQ
02/26BLACKROCK : Global Endowment Management LP Decreases Position in Liberty Global ..
AQ
02/26Indonesia's Go-Jek raises $1.5 billion as ride-hailing market heats up -sourc..
RE
02/26U.S. asset manager State Street to press gunmakers on safety efforts
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/27WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Powell Has First Date With Congress 
02/27BLACKROCK : Prepare for complete crypto losses 
02/25Tracking Stephen Mandel's Lone Pine Capital Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update 
02/23WALL STREET BREAKFAST : General Mills Goes Shopping For Pet Food 
02/23BlackRock seeks 'response' from gunmakers 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 13 954 M
EBIT 2018 6 065 M
Net income 2018 4 541 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,09%
P/E ratio 2018 19,45
P/E ratio 2019 17,44
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,35x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,84x
Capitalization 88 627 M
Chart BLACKROCK
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Technical Analysis Chart | BLK | US09247X1019 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 617 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK5.03%88 627
UBS GROUP0.78%74 828
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)3.79%59 383
STATE STREET CORPORATION5.24%39 743
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION4.23%24 468
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-5.42%23 635
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.