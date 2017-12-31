Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BlackRock    BLK

BLACKROCK (BLK)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Siemens to gauge interest of state funds in Healthineers IPO - CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2017 | 01:26pm CET
Siemens CEO Kaeser attends the company's annual news conference in Munich

Siemens (>> Siemens) will test the appetite of sovereign wealth funds ahead of the planned listing of its healthcare unit Healthineers next year, its chief executive told a German weekly, possibly to secure anchor investors for the flotation.

Siemens (>> Siemens) will test the appetite of sovereign wealth funds ahead of the planned listing of its healthcare unit Healthineers next year, its chief executive told a German weekly, possibly to secure anchor investors for the flotation.

The listing of a minority of the unit, which makes X-ray and MRI machines, is set to take place in the first half of 2018 and is expected to value Healthineers as a whole at around 40 billion euros (35.55 billion pounds).

Siemens is expected to sell 15-25 percent of Healthineers, sources have said, implying stock worth 6-10 billion euros could be sold - Germany's biggest share offering since Deutsche Telekom (>> Deutsche Telekom) in 1996.

"Internal preparations are going well and we are still planning the listing in the first half of 2018, if markets play along," Joe Kaeser told Frankfurt Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in an interview published on Sunday.

"In any case, we are planning to test the interest of relevant anchor shareholders, including sovereign wealth funds."

Asked whether this included Norway and China, home to the world's largest and third-largest state funds, respectively, Kaeser said: "We will probably cover the range of the most important state funds, yes. The advantage would be that we would gain anchor investors. The disadvantage: the free float of shares is not as high."

The move is designed to enable the unit to raise its own funds for takeovers and investments in the healthcare sector as well as crystallising its standalone value, removing some of the "conglomerate discount" that weighs on Siemens' valuation.

In 2016, utility RWE (>> RWE) won BlackRock (>> BlackRock) as an anchor investor in the initial public offering of its Innogy (>> innogy SE) unit. RWE ended up selling a 23.2 percent stake in the networks, renewables and retail unit.

($1 = 0.8336 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Alison Williams)

Stocks treated in this article : BlackRock, RWE, Siemens, Deutsche Telekom, innogy SE
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK
01:26p Siemens to gauge interest of state funds in Healthineers IPO - CEO
12/29 BLACKROCK : reg; Canada Announces Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distribu..
12/29 BLACKROCK : reg; Canada Announces Final December Cash Distributions for the iSha..
12/28 NOKIAN TYRES : Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market a..
12/28 BLACKROCK : Arise boosts Swedish portfolio
12/28 BLACKROCK : reg; Canada Announces Final December Cash Distributions for the iSha..
12/26 BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORA : et al.
12/21DJTanker Owner Euronav Nears Deal to Merge With Rival Gener8 -- Update
12/21 BLACKROCK : reg; Canada Announces Estimated December Cash Distributions for the ..
12/21 BLACKROCK : reg; Canada Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Dist..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12/30 DIVIDEND STRATEGY 2018 : Time To Curb Your Enthusiasm?
12/22 Best asset manager performers in 2017
12/22 DIVIDENDS & INCOME DIGEST : The Year In Review
12/21 Seeking Alpha's Weekly Media, Tech, And Finance News Roundup
12/14 The Next 20 Dividend Achievers Absolutely Trounce The Market
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 12 279 M
EBIT 2017 5 193 M
Net income 2017 3 617 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 1,95%
P/E ratio 2017 23,18
P/E ratio 2018 20,27
Capi. / Sales 2017 6,76x
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,11x
Capitalization 83 049 M
Chart BLACKROCK
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Technical Analysis Chart | BLK | US09247X1019 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 532 $
Spread / Average Target 3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Christian Clausen Chairman
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK36.12%83 049
UBS GROUP12.48%70 878
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)13.68%55 914
STATE STREET CORP26.39%36 427
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.52.76%25 386
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.9.98%24 112
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.