BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst Plc    BRCI   GB00B0N8MF98

BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST PLC (BRCI)
BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

02/19/2018 | 12:46pm CET

PR Newswire

London, February 16 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Commodities Income Investment
Trust plc at close of business on 16 February 2018 were:

78.11p  Capital only
78.85p  Including current year income

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.        Following the buyback of 52,000 shares on 12 January 2018, the
Company now has 118,716,000 ordinary shares in issue excluding 52,000 shares in
treasury.

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc published this content on 19 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2018 11:45:08 UTC.

Managers
NameTitle
Edmond William Warner Chairman
Michael Ralph Merton Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan George Ruck Keene Non-Executive Director
Carol Bell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST PLC3.34%130
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS-0.89%997
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP-7.02%129
CM FINANCE INC-3.07%108
