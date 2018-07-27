Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst Plc    BRCI   GB00B0N8MF98

BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST PLC (BRCI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 03:22pm CEST

PR Newswire

London, July 27 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Commodities Income Investment
Trust plc at close of business on 26 July 2018 were:

86.49p  Capital only
87.03p  Including current year income

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the Buyback of 89,000 ordinary shares on 20 July 2018, the
Company now has 116,229,000 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,737,000
Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Disclaimer

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 13:21:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV
03:22pBLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Net A..
PU
07/26BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Half-..
PR
07/25BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Net A..
PU
07/23BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Net A..
PU
07/20BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Trans..
PR
07/20BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Net A..
PU
07/20BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Portf..
PR
07/18BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Trans..
PR
07/18BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Net A..
PU
07/17BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Trans..
PR
More news
Chart BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST PLC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst Plc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Edmond William Warner Chairman
Michael Ralph Merton Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan George Ruck Keene Non-Executive Director
Carol Bell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST PLC7.67%125
CANNAE HOLDINGS INC14.21%1 395
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS4.13%1 057
DRAPER ESPRIT53.26%805
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%396
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP9.30%155
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.