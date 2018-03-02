BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund : Announces Results of First Measurement Period

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") announced today the
results of the First Measurement Period (as defined below) under its
previously announced discount management program (the "Program").
As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance long-term shareholder value
and provide liquidity to the market for its common shareholders, the
Fund previously announced that, under the Program, it intended to offer
to repurchase 10% of its outstanding common shares at a price equal to
98% of the Fund's net asset value ("NAV") if the Fund's common shares
traded at an average daily discount to NAV of greater than 7.5% during
the period from December 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018 (the "First
Measurement Period").
The Fund's average daily discount to NAV during the First Measurement
Period was 8.5%. The Fund has therefore determined to execute the
repurchase required by the terms of the First Measurement Period by
conducting a tender offer for 10% of its outstanding common shares at a
price equal to 98% of NAV per share as determined as of the close of the
regular trading session of the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on the
day after the tender offer expires. The Fund expects to commence the
tender offer on or about March 16, 2018, with the expiration of the
tender offer currently anticipated to be on or about April 17, 2018.
Additional terms and conditions of the Fund’s tender offer will be set
forth in its offering materials, which will be distributed to its common
shareholders. If more than 10% of the Fund's outstanding common shares
are tendered, the Fund will purchase its shares from tendering
shareholders on a pro rata basis at a price equal to 98% of the Fund's
NAV per share as determined as of the close of the regular trading
session of the NYSE on the day after the tender offer expires.
About the Fund
The Fund is a diversified, closed-end investment company whose primary
investment objective is to seek to provide current income by investing
primarily in a diversified portfolio of U.S. companies’ debt
instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower
rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by
S&P’s or Baa or lower by Moody’s) or unrated debt instruments, which are
in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality, and
whose secondary investment objective is to provide capital appreciation.
Common shares of closed-end investment companies often trade at a
discount to their NAVs, and the Fund's common shares may also trade at a
discount to their NAV, although it is possible that they may trade at or
at a premium above NAV. The market price of the Fund's common shares is
determined by such factors as relative demand for and supply of such
common shares in the market, the Fund's NAV, general market and economic
conditions and other factors beyond the control of the Fund. Therefore,
the Fund cannot predict whether its common shares will trade at, below
or above NAV.
