BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC (BEEP)
02/19 12:50:23 pm
386.73 GBp   +1.37%
BlackRock Emerging Europe : Net Asset Value(s)

02/19/2018 | 12:46pm CET

PR Newswire

London, February 16 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC
549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Emerging Europe plc at close of
business on 16 February 2018 were:

542.95c  per share (US cents) - Capital only
386.69p  per share (pence sterling) - Capital only
558.74c  per share (US cents) - Including current year income
397.93p  per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value.

3.      Following the cancellation of 400,000 treasury shares on 17 February
2017, the Company's share capital consists of 35,916,028 Ordinary shares
(excluding 5,000,000 ordinary shares held in treasury) carrying one vote each.

Blackrock Emerging Europe plc published this content on 19 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2018 11:45:08 UTC.

