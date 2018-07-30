Log in
BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC
BlackRock Emerging Europe : Net Asset Value(s)

0
07/30/2018 | 01:27pm CEST

PR Newswire

London, July 27 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC
549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Emerging Europe plc at close of
business on 27 July 2018 were:

448.90c  per share (US cents) - Capital only
341.98p  per share (pence sterling) - Capital only
458.42c  per share (US cents) - Including current year income
349.23p  per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value.

3.      Following the cancellation of 400,000 treasury shares on 17 February
2017, the Company's share capital consists of 35,916,028 Ordinary shares
(excluding 5,000,000 ordinary shares held in treasury) carrying one vote each.

Disclaimer

Blackrock Emerging Europe plc published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 11:26:03 UTC
