Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC    BRFI   GB00B3SXM832

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst : Investment Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2017 | 04:15pm CET

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that it has today issued 250,000 new ordinary shares of 1 cent each for cash, at a price of 159.25 pence per share, a premium to the Company’s net asset value. This allotment is to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s ordinary share blocklisting facility and the authority granted by shareholders for such allotments.  The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

Following this issue of shares, the total number of ordinary shares that the Company will have in issue will be 181,691,108.  With effect from 02 January 2018 the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 181,691,108.  This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contact name for queries:

Kevin Mayger for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
28 December 2017
Tel: 020 7743 1098


© PRNewswire 2017
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TS
04:15p BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
12/27 BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
12/21 BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
12/20 BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
12/19 BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
12/18 BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
12/15 BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
12/13 BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
12/11 BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
12/11 BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting
More news
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.