BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST PLC (BRFI)
Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

02/19/2018 | 01:01pm CET

PR Newswire

London, February 16 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 16 February 2018 were:

220.12c  Capital only USD (cents)
156.77p  Capital only Sterling (pence)
220.79c  Including current year income USD (cents)
157.24p  Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the share issuance of 400,000 ordinary shares on 16 February
2018, the Company has 189,891,108 ordinary shares in issue .

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc published this content on 19 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2018 12:00:01 UTC.

Managers
NameTitle
Audley William Twiston-Davies Chairman
Sarmad Nabil Zok Independent Non-Executive Director
John Hyde Murray Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen White Non-Executive Director
Nicholas A. Pitts-Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST PLC0.00%430
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS-0.89%997
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP-7.02%129
CM FINANCE INC-3.07%108
