BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST PLC    BRFI   GB00B3SXM832

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST PLC (BRFI)
    
Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

07/27/2018 | 03:22pm CEST

PR Newswire

London, July 27 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 26 July 2018 were:

188.16c  Capital only USD (cents)
143.09p  Capital only Sterling (pence)
193.99c  Including current year income USD (cents)
147.53p  Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.     Following the share issuance of 150,000 ordinary shares on 19 July 2018,
the Company has 198,541,108 ordinary shares in issue.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 13:21:07 UTC
