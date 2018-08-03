Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc    BRGE   GB00B01RDH75

BLACKROCK GREATER EURO INV TST PLC (BRGE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst : Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 02:11pm CEST

PR Newswire

London, August 2 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 2 August 2018 were:

370.17p  Capital only (undiluted)
370.17p  Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares)
374.54p  Including current year income (undiluted)
374.54p  Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.Following the Tender Offer of 2,317,172 ordinary shares on 01 June 2018, the
Company now has 86,459,691 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 23,869,247
Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Disclaimer

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 12:10:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK GREATER EURO INV
02:11pBLACKROCK GREATER EURO INV TST : Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s..
PU
08/01BLACKROCK GREATER EURO INV TST : Europe Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Disc..
PR
08/01BLACKROCK GREATER EURO INV TST : Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s..
PU
07/30BLACKROCK GREATER EURO INV TST : Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s..
PU
07/27BLACKROCK GREATER EURO INV TST : Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s..
PU
07/25BLACKROCK GREATER EURO INV TST : Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s..
PU
07/23BLACKROCK GREATER EURO INV TST : Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s..
PU
07/20BLACKROCK GREATER EURO INV TST : Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s..
PU
07/18BLACKROCK GREATER EURO INV TST : Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s..
PU
07/17BLACKROCK GREATER EURO INV TST : Europe Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
More news
Chart BLACKROCK GREATER EURO INV TST PLC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK GREATER EURO INV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Samuel Joseph Vecht Co-Managing Director
Stefan Gries Co-Managing Director
Eric F. Sanderson Chairman
Davina Cordelia Curling Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Baxter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK GREATER EURO INV TST PLC5.33%400
CANNAE HOLDINGS INC7.46%1 293
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS3.83%1 051
DRAPER ESPRIT48.15%748
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%397
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP8.27%152
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.