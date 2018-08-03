Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust : and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 2 August 2018 were:
208.27p Capital only (undiluted)
210.89p Including current year income (undiluted) XD
Notes:
1. Following the buyback of 5,000 ordinary shares on 01 August 2018, the
Company has 24,253,268 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,680,664 shares in
treasury.
2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.