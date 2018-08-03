Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust PLC    BRIG   GB0030961691

BLACKROCK INCOME & GROWTH INVT TRUST PLC (BRIG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust : and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 02:21pm CEST

PR Newswire

London, August 2 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 2 August 2018 were:

208.27p  Capital only (undiluted)
210.89p  Including current year income (undiluted) XD

Notes:

1.        Following the buyback of 5,000 ordinary shares on 01 August 2018, the
Company has 24,253,268 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,680,664 shares in
treasury.

2.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 12:20:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK INCOME & GROWTH
02:21pBLACKROCK INCOME & GROWTH INVT TRUST : and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Ass..
PU
08/01BLACKROCK INCOME & GROWTH INVT TRUST : and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transac..
PR
08/01BLACKROCK INCOME & GROWTH INVT TRUST : and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Ass..
PU
07/31BLACKROCK INCOME & GROWTH INVT TRUST : and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transac..
PR
07/30BLACKROCK INCOME & GROWTH INVT TRUST : and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Ass..
PU
07/26BLACKROCK INCOME & GROWTH INVT TRUST : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
07/25BLACKROCK INCOME & GROWTH INVT TRUST : and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Stateme..
PR
07/19BLACKROCK INCOME & GROWTH INVT TRUST : and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Ass..
PU
07/19BLACKROCK INCOME & GROWTH INVT TRUST : and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Portfol..
PR
07/03BLACKROCK INCOME & GROWTH INVT TRUST : and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Stateme..
PR
More news
Chart BLACKROCK INCOME & GROWTH INVT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK INCOME & GROWTH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Harry Cartwright Chairman
Nicholas Roger Gold Non-Executive Director
George Martin Luckraft Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Roderick Worsley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK INCOME & GROWTH INVT TRUST PLC-4.06%64
CANNAE HOLDINGS INC7.46%1 293
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS3.83%1 051
DRAPER ESPRIT48.15%748
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%397
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP8.27%152
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.