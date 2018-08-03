Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust : and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Log in
08/03/2018 | 06:39pm CEST

BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI – 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

Transactions in own shares

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 1 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase: 3 August 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased: 3,141
Lowest price per share: 200.00p
Highest price per share: 200.00p
Trading venue: London
Aggregate volume per date per trading venue: 3,141
Weighted average price per day per trading venue: 200.00p

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 8,683,805 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 24,250,127 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In conformity with the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the “Rules”) provision 5.5.1 the Company announces that shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 26.37% of the Company’s total issued share capital (32,933,932 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) is currently held in treasury.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and, with effect from 7 August 2018, should use the figure of 24,250,127 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:

Mr P Ingram

Tel: 0207 743 3329


© PRNewswire 2018
