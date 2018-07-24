BlackRock Income Trust : Announces Adoption of Managed Distribution Plan and Change of Fiscal Year End

BlackRock Advisors, LLC today announced the Board of Directors (the
"Board") of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) (the “Fund”) has
approved the adoption of a managed distribution plan (the “Plan”)
whereby the Fund, beginning in August 2018, will make monthly
distributions to common stockholders at a monthly fixed rate of $0.0344
per share of common stock (a “share”) or 6.5% per annum based on the
Fund’s net asset value as of July 2, 2018 and a change of the Fund's
fiscal year end from August 31 to December 31, to be effective following
the August 31, 2018 fiscal year end.
Managed Distribution Plan
The primary purpose of the Plan is to provide stockholders with a
constant, but not guaranteed, fixed minimum rate of distribution each
month. The Fund cannot predict what effect, if any, the Plan will have
on the market price of its shares or whether such market price will
reflect a greater or lesser discount to net asset value as compared to
prior to the adoption of the Plan.
Under its Plan, the Fund will distribute all available investment income
to its stockholders, consistent with its investment objective and as
required by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. If sufficient
investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the Fund will
distribute long-term capital gains and/or return capital to its
stockholders in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The
Fund is currently not relying on any exemptive relief from Section 19(b)
of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Fund expects that
distributions under the Plan will exceed investment income and capital
gain and thus expects that such distributions will likely include return
of capital for the foreseeable future. No conclusions should be drawn
about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the Fund’s
distributions or from the terms of the Fund’s Plan.
The amount distributed per share is subject to change at the discretion
of the Fund’s Board. The Plan will be subject to ongoing review by the
Board to determine whether the Plan should be continued, modified or
terminated. The Board may amend the terms of the Plan or suspend or
terminate the Plan at any time without prior notice to the Fund’s
stockholders if it deems such actions to be in the best interest of the
Fund or its stockholders. The amendment or termination of the Plan could
have an adverse effect on the market price of the Fund's shares.
A return of capital occurs when some or all of the money that
stockholders invested in the Fund is paid back to them. A return of
capital does not reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should
not be confused with “yield” or “income.” Any such returns of capital
will decrease the Fund’s total assets and, therefore, could have the
effect of increasing the Fund’s expense ratio. In addition, in order to
make the level of distributions called for under its Plan, the Fund may
have to sell portfolio securities at a less than opportune time.
With each distribution that does not consist solely of net investment
income, the Fund will issue a notice to stockholders and an accompanying
press release that will provide detailed information regarding the
amount and composition of the distribution and other related
information. The amounts and sources of distributions reported in the
notice to stockholders are only estimates and are not being provided for
tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts
for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment
experience during its full fiscal year and may be subject to changes
based on tax regulations. The Fund will send stockholders a Form
1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell them how to report these
distributions for federal income tax purposes.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005971/en/