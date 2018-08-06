Log in
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST PLC (BRLA)
BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

08/06/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

PR Newswire

London, August 3 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 3 August 2018 were:

685.66c per share (US cents) - Capital only
688.81c per share (US cents) - Including current year income XD
526.72p per share (pence sterling) Capital only
529.14p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income XD

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.         Following the Buyback of 20,000 ordinary shares on 24 May 2018, the
Company now has 39,259,620 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,181,662
Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Disclaimer

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 11:30:08 UTC
