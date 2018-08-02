Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust : Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds

Certain BlackRock closed-end funds (the “Funds”) announced distributions today as detailed below. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) announced an increase in its distribution rate. This change was made in accordance with BKT’s managed distribution policy previously announced on July 24, 2018.

Municipal Funds: Declaration- 8/1/2018 Ex-Date- 8/14/2018 Record- 8/15/2018 Payable- 9/4/2018

National Funds Ticker Distribution Change From

Prior

Distribution BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust BYM $0.052000 - BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust BAF $0.058500 - BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust BTA $0.054500 - BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. MUI $0.044500 - BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust BBF $0.060500 - BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. MUA $0.054500 - BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust BBK $0.063500 - BlackRock Municipal Income Trust BFK $0.058500 - BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II BLE $0.058000 - BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc. BKN $0.057000 - BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust BTT $0.062400 - The BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust BSD $0.057000 - BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. MEN $0.048000 - BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund MFL $0.056500 - BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund MFT $0.059000 - BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. MHD $0.070000 - BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. MQT $0.048000 - BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. MQY $0.056000 - BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. MUE $0.054000 - BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. MUH $0.061500 - BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. MUS $0.050500 - BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. MVT $0.063500 - BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. MYD $0.061000 - BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund MYF $0.069500 - BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. MYI $0.050500 - BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. MVF $0.041000 - BlackRock Municipal 2018 Term Trust BPK $0.005000 - BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust BKK $0.031800 - State-Specific Funds Ticker Distribution Change From

Prior

Distribution BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. MUC $0.047500 - BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust BFZ $0.047000 - BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. MYC $0.052000 - BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. MCA $0.052000 - BlackRock California Municipal 2018 Trust BJZ $0.002500 - BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust BFO $0.026000 - BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust BZM $0.047400 - BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. MIY $0.052000 - BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. MNE $0.040000 - BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. MHN $0.044500 - BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. MYN $0.042500 - BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust BSE $0.040500 - BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust BQH $0.046000 - BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust BNY $0.044500 - BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II BFY $0.049000 - BlackRock New York Municipal 2018 Trust BLH $0.002500 - BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. MUJ $0.052500 - BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. MYJ $0.060500 - BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund MPA $0.055500 - BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. MZA $0.052000 - BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust BHV $0.063000 - BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust MHE $0.044000 -

Taxable Municipal Fund: Declaration- 8/1/2018 Ex-Date- 8/14/2018 Record-8/15/2018 Payable- 8/31/2018

Fund Ticker Distribution Change From

Prior

Distribution BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust BBN $0.118800 -

Taxable Funds: Declaration- 8/1/2018 Ex-Date- 8/14/2018 Record-8/15/2018 Payable- 8/31/2018

Fund Ticker Distribution Change From

Prior

Distribution BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust BGT $0.061800 - BlackRock Core Bond Trust BHK $0.065000 - BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust BIT $0.116700 - BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. BKT $0.034400 0.007900 BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust BLW $0.079500 - BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust BTZ $0.067000 - BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. DSU $0.068500 - BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc.* EGF $0.041000 - BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. FRA $0.064500 - BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. HYT $0.072000 - BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust BGIO $0.050000 -

Equity Funds: Declaration- 8/1/2018 Ex-Date- 8/14/2018 Record-8/15/2018 Payable- 8/31/2018

Fund Ticker Distribution Change From

Prior

Distribution BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust* BCX $0.051600 - BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust* BDJ $0.046700 - BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust* BGR $0.077600 - BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust* BGY $0.038000 - BlackRock Health Sciences Trust* BME $0.200000 - BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc.* CII $0.082800 - BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust* BOE $0.063000 - BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust* BUI $0.121000 - BlackRock Science and Technology Trust* BST $0.150000 -

* In order to comply with the requirements of Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, each of the Funds noted above posted to the DTC bulletin board and sent to its shareholders of record as of the applicable record date a Section 19 notice with the previous distribution payment. The Section 19 notice was provided for informational purposes only and not for tax reporting purposes. This information can be found in the “Closed-End Funds” section of www.blackrock.com. As applicable, the final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions in 2018 will be made after the end of the year.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX), BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ), BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR), BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME), BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE), BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI), BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII), BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST), and BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) (collectively, the “Plan Funds”) have adopted a managed distribution plan (a “Plan”) and employ an option over-write policy to support a level distribution of income, capital gains and/or return of capital. The fixed amounts distributed per share are subject to change at the discretion of each Plan Fund’s Board of Directors/Trustees. Under its Plan, each Plan Fund will distribute all available investment income to its shareholders, consistent with its investment objectives and as required by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. If sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, each Plan Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return capital to its shareholders in order to maintain a level distribution.

The Plan Funds’ estimated sources of the distributions paid as of July 31, 2018 and for their current fiscal year are as follows:

Estimated Allocations as of July 31, 2018 Fund Distribution Net Investment

Income Net Realized

Short-Term Gains Net Realized

Long-Term Gains Return of Capital BCX1 $0.051600 $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.051600 (100%) BDJ $0.046700 $0.023585 (51%) $0.006041 (13%) $0.017074 (36%) $0 (0%) BGR1 $0.077600 $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.077600 (100%) BGY $0.038000 $0.010959 (29%) $0 (0%) $0.027041 (71%) $0 (0%) BME1 $0.200000 $0.011524 (6%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.188476 (94%) BOE1 $0.063000 $0.019001 (30%) $0.001272 (2%) $0 (0%) $0.042727 (68%) BUI1 $0.121000 $0.011941 (10%) $0.001357 (1%) $0 (0%) $0.107702 (89%) CII1 $0.082800 $0.004429 (5%) $0 (0%) $0.068269 (82%) $0.010102 (13%) BST $0.150000 $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.150000 (100%) $0 (0%) EGF1 $0.041000 $0.022761 (56%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.018239 (44%)

Estimated Allocations for the Fiscal Year through July 31, 2018 Fund Distribution Net Investment

Income Net Realized

Short-Term Gains Net Realized

Long-Term Gains Return of Capital BCX1 $0.361200 $0.106907 (30%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.254293 (70%) BDJ $0.326900 $0.105064 (32%) $0.014343 (4%) $0.207493 (64%) $0 (0%) BGR1 $0.543200 $0.129495 (24%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.413705 (76%) BGY $0.266000 $0.124471 (47%) $0 (0%) $0.141529 (53%) $0 (0%) BME1 $1.400000 $0.059036 (4%) $0 (0%) $1.118347 (80%) $0.222617 (16%) BOE1 $0.531000 $0.204781 (39%) $0.078691 (15%) $0 (0%) $0.247528 (46%) BUI1 $0.847000 $0.300337 (35%) $0.049186 (6%) $0.023475 (3%) $0.474002 (56%) CII1 $0.579600 $0.086479 (15%) $0 (0%) $0.068269 (12%) $0.424852 (73%) BST $0.930000 $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.930000 (100%) $0 (0%) EGF1 $0.246000 $0.150663 (61%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.095337 (39%)

1The Plan Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net-realized capital gains in the current fiscal year; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the shareholder’s investment is paid back to the shareholder. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Plan Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’. When distributions exceed total return performance, the difference will reduce the Plan Fund’s net asset value per share.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates and are not provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Plan Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Plan Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information: Fund Average annual total

return (in relation to

NAV) for the 5-year

period ending on

6/30/2018 Annualized current

distribution rate

expressed as a

percentage of NAV as

of 6/30/2018 Cumulative total return

(in relation to NAV) for

the fiscal year through

6/30/2018 Cumulative fiscal

year distributions

as a percentage

of NAV as of

6/30/2018 BCX 3.80% 6.10% 0.07% 3.05% BDJ 9.71% 5.72% (0.38)% 2.86% BGR (0.69)% 5.81% 4.43% 2.91% BGY 3.19% 7.09% (6.49)% 3.55% BME 14.99% 6.34% 5.88% 3.17% BOE 5.49% 6.27% (6.19)% 3.88% BUI 8.41% 7.13% (0.56)% 3.57% CII 12.17% 5.70% 1.76% 2.85% BST* 21.54% 5.62% 15.50% 2.43% EGF 1.81% 3.60% (0.45)% 1.80%

*Portfolio launched within the past 5 years; the performance and distribution rate information presented for this Fund reflects data from inception to 6/30/2018.

Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about a Plan Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the Plan Fund’s current distributions or from the terms of a Plan Fund’s Plan.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) effective August 2018 has adopted a Plan whereby the Fund will make fixed monthly distributions to common stockholders and will distribute all available investment income to its stockholders, consistent with its investment objective and as required by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. If sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return capital to its stockholders in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The Fund is currently not relying on any exemptive relief from Section 19(b) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Fund expects that distributions under the Plan will exceed investment income and capital gain and thus expects that such distributions will likely include return of capital for the foreseeable future. No conclusions should be drawn about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the Fund’s distributions or from the terms of the Fund’s Plan.

BKT’s estimated sources of the distributions paid as of July 31, 2018 and for its current fiscal year is as follows:

Estimated Allocations as of July 31, 2018 Fund Distribution Net Investment

Income Net Realized

Short-Term Gains Net Realized

Long-Term Gains Return of Capital BKT $0.026500 $0.026500 (100%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%)

Estimated Allocations for the Fiscal Year through July 31, 2018 Fund Distribution Net Investment

Income Net Realized

Short-Term Gains Net Realized

Long-Term Gains Return of Capital BKT $0.291500 $0.291500 (100%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%)

The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates and are not provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon each BKT’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information: Fund Average annual total

return (in relation to

NAV) for the 5-year

period ending on

6/30/2018 Annualized current

distribution rate

expressed as a

percentage of NAV as

of 6/30/2018 Cumulative total return

(in relation to NAV) for

the fiscal year through

6/30/2018 Cumulative fiscal

year distributions

as a percentage

of NAV as of

6/30/2018 BKT 2.68% 5.02% (0.85)% 4.19%

The amount distributed per share is subject to change at the discretion of the Fund’s Board. The Plan will be subject to ongoing review by the Board to determine whether the Plan should be continued, modified or terminated. The Board may amend the terms of the Plan or suspend or terminate the Plan at any time without prior notice to the Fund’s stockholders if it deems such actions to be in the best interest of the Fund or its stockholders. The amendment or termination of the Plan could have an adverse effect on the market price of the Fund's shares.

Availability of Fund Updates

BlackRock will update performance and certain other data for the Funds on a monthly basis on its website in the “Closed-end Funds” section of www.blackrock.com as well as certain other material information as necessary from time to time. Investors and others are advised to check the website for updated performance information and the release of other material information about the Funds. This reference to BlackRock’s website is intended to allow investors public access to information regarding the Funds and does not, and is not intended to, incorporate BlackRock’s website in this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and other statements that BlackRock or a Fund may make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to a Fund’s or BlackRock’s future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “trend,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “pipeline,” “believe,” “comfortable,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “current,” “intention,” “estimate,” “position,” “assume,” “outlook,” “continue,” “remain,” “maintain,” “sustain,” “seek,” “achieve,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions.

BlackRock cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BlackRock assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

With respect to the Funds, the following factors, among others, could cause actual events to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (1) changes and volatility in political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment, foreign exchange rates or financial and capital markets, which could result in changes in demand for the Funds or in a Fund’s net asset value; (2) the relative and absolute investment performance of a Fund and its investments; (3) the impact of increased competition; (4) the unfavorable resolution of any legal proceedings; (5) the extent and timing of any distributions or share repurchases; (6) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; (7) the impact of legislative and regulatory actions and reforms, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, and regulatory, supervisory or enforcement actions of government agencies relating to a Fund or BlackRock, as applicable; (8) terrorist activities, international hostilities and natural disasters, which may adversely affect the general economy, domestic and local financial and capital markets, specific industries or BlackRock; (9) BlackRock’s ability to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (10) the impact of BlackRock electing to provide support to its products from time to time; and (11) the impact of problems at other financial institutions or the failure or negative performance of products at other financial institutions.

Annual and Semi-Annual Reports and other regulatory filings of the Funds with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on BlackRock’s website at www.blackrock.com, and may discuss these or other factors that affect the Funds. The information contained on BlackRock’s website is not a part of this press release.

